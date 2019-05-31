Log in
ASLAN-KY

ASLAN-KY

(6497)
News 
News

Aslan Gets Full Rights to ASLAN004 in Amended Pact With CSL

0
05/31/2019 | 10:55am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) on Friday said it has acquired full global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ASLAN004 in all indications under an amended license agreement with Australian biopharmaceutical company CSL.

Aslan, a Singapore-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, said the amended agreement gives it greater commercial control of the drug, which is currently in a phase 1 trial for atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Under the new agreement, Aslan said it will pay $30 million to CSL upon commencement of a phase 3 study of ASLAN004. CSL also is eligible to receive up to $95 million of regulatory milestones, $655 million of sales milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales between mid-single digits and 10%, Aslan said.

CSL had been eligible to receive between 40% and 50% of all ASLAN004 revenue, including proceeds from any out-licensing agreements, under the original agreement the companies inked in May 2014, Aslan added.

The company said it plans to initiate a multiple ascending dose study in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in the second half of the year.

U.S.-listed shares of Aslan fell 7.4% to $3.00 in early trading Friday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASLAN-KY 1.90% 21.4 End-of-day quote.-16.73%
ASLN PHAR -7.41% 3 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
CSL LIMITED 0.94% 205.49 End-of-day quote.9.94%
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark McHale Chief Operating Officer
Kiran Asarpota Vice President-Finance
Bertil Lindmark Chief Medical Officer
Boon Thong Abel Ang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASLAN-KY-16.73%106
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.77%350 759
PFIZER-4.42%232 961
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.46%226 400
NOVARTIS17.00%218 044
MERCK AND COMPANY4.28%205 148
