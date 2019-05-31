Aslan Gets Full Rights to ASLAN004 in Amended Pact With CSL

By Colin Kellaher

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) on Friday said it has acquired full global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ASLAN004 in all indications under an amended license agreement with Australian biopharmaceutical company CSL.

Aslan, a Singapore-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, said the amended agreement gives it greater commercial control of the drug, which is currently in a phase 1 trial for atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Under the new agreement, Aslan said it will pay $30 million to CSL upon commencement of a phase 3 study of ASLAN004. CSL also is eligible to receive up to $95 million of regulatory milestones, $655 million of sales milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales between mid-single digits and 10%, Aslan said.

CSL had been eligible to receive between 40% and 50% of all ASLAN004 revenue, including proceeds from any out-licensing agreements, under the original agreement the companies inked in May 2014, Aslan added.

The company said it plans to initiate a multiple ascending dose study in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in the second half of the year.

U.S.-listed shares of Aslan fell 7.4% to $3.00 in early trading Friday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com