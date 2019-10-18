Aslan Ky : Pharmaceuticals announces closing of US$3 million facility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals announces closing of US$3 million facility
Today, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN, TPEx:6497), a clinical-stage oncology and immunology focused biopharma company, announced it has secured a US$3 million loan facility provided by the company's chairman, members of the board, and several major investors. The loan facility will be used to provide the company with additional working capital to support ongoing research and development programs and clinical studies.
For more information, please refer to the English or Chinese press release.
