ASLAN-KY    6497

ASLAN-KY

(6497)
Aslan Ky : Pharmaceuticals announces closing of US$3 million facility

0
10/18/2019 | 03:59am EDT
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals announces closing of US$3 million facility

Today, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN, TPEx:6497), a clinical-stage oncology and immunology focused biopharma company, announced it has secured a US$3 million loan facility provided by the company's chairman, members of the board, and several major investors. The loan facility will be used to provide the company with additional working capital to support ongoing research and development programs and clinical studies.

For more information, please refer to the English or Chinese press release.

Disclaimer

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 07:58:09 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 93,3 M
EBIT 2019 -790 M
Net income 2019 -787 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,88x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,88x
Capi. / Sales2019 16,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 1 490 M
Chart ASLAN-KY
Duration : Period :
Aslan-Ky Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,30  TWD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Howden Non-Executive Chairman
Kiran Kumar Asarpota Vice President-Finance
Lim Chin Hwee Non-Executive Director
Jun Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASLAN-KY-63.81%49
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.52%359 375
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.25%249 453
MERCK AND COMPANY9.67%214 559
PFIZER-16.47%201 662
NOVARTIS16.20%199 827
