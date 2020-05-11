Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taipei Exchange  >  ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited    6497   KYG054241099

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(6497)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals : reports first quarter 2020 financial results and provides corporate update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:39am EDT
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2020 financial results and provides corporate update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals today announced financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2020and provided an update on its clinical activities.

For more information, please refer to the English or Chinese press release.

Disclaimer

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMI
04:39aASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : reports first quarter 2020 financial results and provide..
PU
04/13ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : UPDATE - ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Temporarily Pauses Recrui..
AQ
04/13ASLAN Intends to Resume Screening as Soon as Government Restrictions are Lift..
GL
03/18ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Resu..
AQ
02/24ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare ..
GL
2019ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Closing of US$15 Million Public Offering of Am..
AQ
2019ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $12.8 Million Public Offering of A..
GL
2019ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositar..
AQ
2019ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Positive Preliminary Data From Proof-of-Concept ..
AQ
2019ASLAN KY : Pharmaceuticals announces publication of preclinical data on 003 in A..
AQ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -610 M
Net income 2020 -595 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,60x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 912 M
Chart ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Howden Non-Executive Chairman
Kiran Kumar Asarpota Vice President-Finance
Lim Chin Hwee Damien Non-Executive Director
Jun Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED0.00%31
CSL LIMITED-2.23%89 414
BIOGEN INC.5.83%51 244
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.98%31 965
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-10.00%21 495
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.79%20 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group