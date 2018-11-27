ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Abstracts on New Varlitinib Data in BTC at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, today announced that two abstracts on varlitinib have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) in San Francisco, 17-19 January 2019.



ASLAN will present safety and efficacy data from an ongoing multicenter phase 1b/2 study of varlitinib plus gemcitabine and cisplatin in first line biliary tract cancer (BTC).

In a second poster, data from a pooled analysis of three phase 1 studies of varlitinib in combination with platinum-based regimens in BTC will be presented.

The full abstracts will be made available online via https://meetinglibrary.asco.org at 5:00 PM (EST) on 14 January 2019.

Abstract details:

Abstract Title: A multicenter, phase 1b/2 study of varlitinib plus gemcitabine and cisplatin (gem/cis) for treatment of naïve, advanced, or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Abstract Number: 319

Board Number: G17

Session Information: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date/Time: Friday, 18 January, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM; 5:30 PM-6:30 PM (PST)

Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety of varlitinib, a reversible pan-HER tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in combination with platinum-based regimens in biliary tract cancers: A pooled analysis from three phase I studies.

Abstract Number: 331

Board Number: H9

Session Information: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date/Time: Friday, 18 January, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM; 5:30 PM-6:30 PM (PST)

About varlitinib (ASLAN001)

Varlitinib (ASLAN001) is a highly potent, oral, reversible, small molecule pan-HER inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2 and HER4. These receptors can be mutated or overexpressed in many tumors, which can cause excessive proliferative activity and uncontrolled growth. Therefore, by inhibiting the activation of the HER receptors, varlitinib could inhibit proliferation and control tumor growth. Varlitinib is currently being studied in gastric, biliary tract, breast and colorectal cancers. Varlitinib has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States for gastric cancer and cholangiocarcinoma, a sub-type of biliary tract cancer, and was awarded orphan drug designation for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialization, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN’s portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN’s partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

