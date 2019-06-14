Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASM International    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL

(ASM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

European chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:44am EDT
A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

LONDON (Reuters) - European semiconductor stocks fell on Friday after U.S. chipmaker Broadcom warned a U.S.-China trade conflict and export restrictions on Huawei were causing a broad slowdown in demand for chips.

Shares in ASML, STMicroelectronics, Siltronic, ASM International, Infineon, and AMS tumbled by 2.7% to 6.6% as the warning reignited fears chipmakers would not keep to their promises of a second-half recovery.

"It's not just Huawei, it's deeper than that. Visibility is shot. OEMs [carmakers] aren't ordering. Inventory concerns, which were supposed to ease, have not gone away," said a trader.

"Goodbye H2 recovery hopes!" he added.

The falls in chipmakers - which make components used in sensors for smartphones, cars, and medical equipment - drove Europe's tech sector index down 1%, the worst-performing sector in Europe on Friday morning.

They followed an overnight fall in U.S. semiconductor stocks after California-based Broadcom's warning of a broad slowdown in chip demand.

The CEO of chipmaker Micron Technology also said the ban on Huawei brings uncertainty and disturbance to the semiconductor industry.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASM INTERNATIONAL -2.65% 53.66 Delayed Quote.52.04%
ASML HOLDING -2.19% 171.36 Delayed Quote.27.59%
BROADCOM INC 0.67% 281.61 Delayed Quote.10.75%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR -2.69% 30.89 Delayed Quote.40.11%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -5.39% 14.42 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 1.27% 33.38 Delayed Quote.3.88%
SILTRONIC -2.91% 59.56 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASM INTERNATIONAL
03:44aEuropean chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
RE
05/22ASM INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20ASM INTERNATIONAL : Announces voting results of annual general meeting of shareh..
AQ
04/24ASM INTERNATIONAL : Chipmaker ASM beats first-quarter targets, sees market outpe..
RE
04/24Asm international n.v. reports first quarter 2019 results
GL
04/17ASM INTERNATIONAL NV (AMSTERDAM) : quaterly earnings release
04/04ASM INTERNATIONAL : N.v. announces availability of agm materials
GL
04/04ASM INTERNATIONAL : N.v. announces availability and timing of the first quarter ..
GL
03/11ASM INTERNATIONAL : N.v. publishes annual report 2018
GL
02/22EUROPE : Margins in focus as results drive big swings in European stocks
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 922 M
EBIT 2019 156 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Finance 2019 289 M
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 14,47
P/E ratio 2020 12,31
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capitalization 3 018 M
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
ASM International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 63,6 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Dean del Prado Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Jan C. Lobbezoo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruce Ragsdale Vice President-Global Operations
Petrus Antonius Mari van Bommel Chief Financial Officer
Ivo J. M. M. Raaijmakers CTO, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL52.04%3 294
APPLIED MATERIALS27.21%36 302
DISCO CORPORATION31.90%4 979
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 340
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV15.60%1 798
SHENZHEN SC NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About