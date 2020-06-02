Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASM International N.V.    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Almere, The Netherlands
June 2, 2020, 8 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the start of a share buyback program of ASMI's common shares up to 100 million.

This program follows on ASMI's announcement on February 25, 2020, that the Management Board authorized a share buyback program for up to €100 million. The program commences today, June 2, 2020, and will end as soon as the aggregate purchase price of the common shares acquired by ASMI has reached €100 million, but ultimately on November 17, 2021.

The Board concluded, after a thorough analysis in light of the increased economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that the company’s financial position provided sufficient strength to both continue investments in the growth of the business, which is the key priority, and to proceed with the previously announced dividends, which were paid in May 2020, and share buyback program. The Board will remain closely monitoring the company’s financial position.

The share buyback program will take place within the limitations of the authority granted by the shareholders during the Annual General Meeting which was held on May 18, 2020. This share buyback program will be executed by a third party. ASMI has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the shares repurchased as part of this new €100 million share buyback program, save for such number of treasury shares as may be necessary to fund ongoing share and option programs for employees and board members.

ASMI will update the market on the progress of the share buyback program on a weekly base, starting on June 8, 2020. This information will also be published on the ASMI website (www.asm.com).

About ASM International
ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
02:00aAsm international announces details of share buyback program
GL
05/20ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/20ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18Asm international n.v. announces voting results of the annual general meeting..
GL
04/21ASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI widens second-quarter outlook range, seeing risks to ..
RE
04/21Asm international n.v. reports first quarter 2020 results
GL
04/21ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/21ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/07ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/06Asm international n.v. announces the availability of the 2020 agm materials
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 229 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net income 2020 254 M 282 M 282 M
Net cash 2020 485 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 5 276 M 5 871 M 5 870 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 337
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 110,06 €
Last Close Price 108,00 €
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gek Lim Loh President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan C. Lobbezoo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petrus Antonius Mari van Bommel Chief Financial Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Kahle-Galonske Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.7.84%5 871
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-8.77%51 488
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA145.24%16 272
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.78.69%10 545
DISCO CORPORATION-2.63%8 031
S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION99.79%3 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group