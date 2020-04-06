Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASM International N.V.    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 AGM MATERIALS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Almere, The Netherlands
April 6, 2020

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for May 18, 2020, is now available on the Company's website, www.asm.com. This information includes the convocation, the full agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the offices of ASM International N.V., Versterkerstraat 8, Almere, the Netherlands.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak, the related health risks and the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government, we strongly urge our shareholders not to attend in person but to exercise their voting rights by way of proxy, and to follow the meeting through our live webcast. We will also provide the possibility of virtually attending and voting at the meeting as can be read in more detail in the convocation and accompanying AGM documents. Given the health hazard and public health measures, not the entire Supervisory Board and Management Board will be physically present during the AGM, but rather join remotely. Also there will be no reception, drinks or other social gatherings surrounding the meeting. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and advise shareholders to regularly check our website for any further updates regarding the AGM.

The agenda for the AGM includes amongst others the proposal to appoint Mr. Benjamin Loh as member of the Management Board and as successor of Chuck del Prado, to appoint Mrs. Monica de Virgiliis and Mr. Didier Lamouche as members of the Supervisory Board, to re-appoint Mr. Martin van Pernis as member of the Supervisory Board, to approve the new remuneration policy, and approve the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €1.50 (one Euro fifty cents) per common share and an extraordinary dividend of €1.50 (one Euro fifty cents) per common share. In addition, the agenda includes a proposal to withdraw 1,500,000 treasury shares.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 20, 2020, as further set out in the convocation for the meeting.

The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 51,297,394 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 2,441,583 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 48,855,811.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

 
CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton
T: +31 625 018 512


 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
02:30aAsm international n.v. announces the availability of the 2020 agm materials
GL
04/03Asm international n.v. announces availability and timing of the first quarter..
GL
03/23Asm international n.v. announces new ceo
GL
03/10Asm international n.v. nominates two new supervisory board members
GL
03/10ASM INTERNATIONAL N : Nominates two new supervisory board members
AQ
03/06Asm international n.v. publishes annual report 2019
GL
02/25Asm international n.v. reports fourth quarter 2019 results
GL
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
02/25ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Slide show results
CO
02/25ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 226 M
EBIT 2020 248 M
Net income 2020 254 M
Finance 2020 529 M
Yield 2020 2,06%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 4 169 M
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 110,29  €
Last Close Price 85,36  €
Spread / Highest target 64,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Dean del Prado President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan C. Lobbezoo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petrus Antonius Mari van Bommel Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich H. R. Schumacher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Martin C. J. van Pernis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-18.24%4 902
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-30.73%42 077
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-2.42%8 131
DISCO CORPORATION-2.91%7 137
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.-25.01%2 206
S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.44%2 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group