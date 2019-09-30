ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF CEO CHUCK DEL PRADO

Almere, The Netherlands

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) announces that Mr. Chuck del Prado, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board and President of the company has notified the Supervisory Board that he wishes to retire from the company at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held in May 2020.

Chuck del Prado (58) joined ASM in 2001 and was appointed to the Management Board in 2006. In 2008, Mr. Del Prado was appointed as CEO, Chairman of the Management Board and President of the company.

Mr. Del Prado has indicated that he wishes to pursue a more family oriented life. Mr. Del Prado commented: “There is never a perfect moment to step down as CEO but given the commercial, financial and technological health of ASM, I believe the company is well positioned to undergo a change of leadership. ASM is part of my DNA. Next year I will have been with the company for almost 20 years and CEO for more than 12 years, in which period ASM has had my full focus and energy. This has not been an easy decision. I’m proud and very thankful to have had the opportunity to contribute to this exceptional company and to work with ASM’s great employees and customers.”

Jan Lobbezoo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board commented: “The Supervisory Board is grateful for the immense contribution of Chuck del Prado to the strong advancement of the company’s position in the semiconductor equipment industry. Under Chuck’s leadership – and building on the legacy of the late Arthur del Prado - ASM has become a globally leading player in semiconductor equipment, delivering excellent benefits to all stakeholders. The Supervisory Board will be sorry to see Chuck go, but we fully understand and respect his decision. He will leave behind a company that is excellently positioned to continue and further expand its leading position in the semiconductor equipment industry.”

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

