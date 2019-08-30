Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASM International N.V.    ASM   NL0000334118

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:45am EDT

Almere, The Netherlands
August 30, 2019

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today publishes its Interim Financial Report for the six month period ended June 30, 2019.

This report includes an Interim Management Board Report, and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting). The Interim Financial Report comprises regulated information within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (“Wet op het Financieel Toezicht”) and is available in full on our website: www.asm.com.

On July 23, 2019 ASM International N.V. published its second quarter results based on IFRS.

About ASM International
ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.


CONTACT

Investor contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:
Ian Bickerton
T: +31 625 018 512

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
02:45aAsm international n.v. publishes interim financial report
GL
07/24EUROPE MARKETS: Deutsche Bank Shares Slide As Europe Stocks Drift Before ECB ..
DJ
07/23ASM INTERNATIONAL : N.v. reports second quarter 2019 results
AQ
07/23ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Half-year results
CO
07/15Europe closes higher as upbeat China data boosts German shares
RE
07/08Asm international expands technology offerings with integrated surface clean ..
GL
07/05Asm international n.v. to host analyst and investor technology seminar
GL
07/03ASM INTERNATIONAL : N.v. announces availability and timing of the second quarter..
AQ
07/01EUROPE : European shares rally to near two-month highs on U.S.-China trade repri..
RE
07/01Asm international announces settlement of patent litigation
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 102 M
EBIT 2019 277 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Finance 2019 423 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 3 764 M
Chart ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASM International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 72,49  €
Last Close Price 76,00  €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Dean del Prado Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Jan C. Lobbezoo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruce Ragsdale Vice President-Global Operations
Petrus Antonius Mari van Bommel Chief Financial Officer
Ivo J. M. M. Raaijmakers CTO, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.109.94%4 164
APPLIED MATERIALS44.50%42 400
DISCO CORPORATION54.99%6 367
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 092
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV43.04%2 062
SHENZHEN SC NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group