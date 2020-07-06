Log in
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ASM)
07/06 11:57:38 am
143.225 EUR   +2.63%
ASMI Share Buyback Update June 29 – July 3, 2020
GL
06/30EUROPE : European shares edge lower at the end of strong quarter
RE
06/30ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Increase of volatility
ASMI Share Buyback Update June 29 – July 3, 2020

07/06/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Almere, The Netherlands
July 6, 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASMI's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
June 29, 2020---
June 30, 2020---
July 1, 20201,000€ 136.00€ 136,000
July 2, 2020750€ 134.45€ 100,838
July 3, 2020---
Total1,750€ 135.34€ 236,838

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program announced on June 2, 2020. Of the total program, 7.1% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
