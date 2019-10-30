ASM Pacific Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
0
10/30/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0522)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR
THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
On Track to Recovery Amidst Macro Uncertainties
Third Quarter of 2019
Group revenue of US$531.3 million increased 15.1% over the preceding quarter but decreased 19.5% over the same period last year
Net profit of HK$222.2 million increased 217.4% over the preceding quarter but decreased 63.1% over the same period last year
Earnings per share of HK$0.55 for the third quarter 2019
Back-endequipment revenue of US$232.9 million increased 12.8% over the preceding quarter but decreased 23.2% over the same period last year
SMT Solutions revenue of US$235.6 million increased 19.0% over the preceding quarter but decreased 15.7% over the same period last year
Materials revenue of US$62.8 million increased 9.8% over the preceding quarter but decreased 18.5% over the same period last year
New order bookings of US$513.8 million decreased 14.6% and 16.9% over the preceding quarter and the same period last year, respectively
Cash and bank deposits of HK$2.34 billion at the end of September 2019
First Nine Months of 2019
Group revenue of US$1.46 billion decreased 22.7% over the same period last year
Net profit of HK$400.5 million decreased 80.0% over the same period last year
Earnings per share of HK$0.99 for the first nine months of 2019
Back-endequipment revenue of US$634.9 million decreased 33.0% over the same period last year
SMT Solutions revenue of US$653.3 million decreased 8.0% over the same period last year
Materials revenue of US$170.5 million decreased 25.2% over the same period last year
New order bookings of US$1.58 billion decreased 25.0% over the same period last year
Order backlog of US$768.8 million as of 30 September 2019
1
The Directors of ASM Pacific Technology Limited are pleased to make the following announcement of unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2019:
RESULTS
We are pleased to report that ASM Pacific Technology Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "ASMPT") reported a revenue of HK$4.16 billion (US$531.3 million) for the three months ended 30 September 2019, representing an increase of 15.1% when compared with the revenue of HK$3.61 billion (US$460.7 million) for the preceding three-month period but a reduction of 19.5% as compared with HK$5.17 billion (US$658.3 million) for the same period last year.
The Group's consolidated profit after taxation for the three months was HK$222.2 million, which was 217.4% higher than the preceding three-month period but 63.1% lower than the corresponding period in 2018. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the three-month period amounted to HK$0.55 (third quarter of 2018: HK$1.49, second quarter of 2019: HK$0.17).
The Group reported revenue of HK$11.43 billion (US$1.46 billion) for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, representing a decrease of 22.7% as compared with HK$14.78 billion (US$1.89 billion) for the same period last year. The Group's consolidated profit after taxation for the nine months is HK$400.5 million which was 80.0% lower than the same period in 2018.
2
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Three months ended 30 Sep
Nine months ended 30 Sep
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Notes
4,159,354
11,434,143
Revenue
1
5,166,517
14,782,894
Cost of sales
(2,714,347)
(3,213,153)
(7,457,034)
(8,917,407)
Gross profit
1,445,007
1,953,364
3,977,109
5,865,487
Other income
49,614
49,144
78,808
84,478
Selling and distribution expenses
(418,244)
(413,017)
(1,172,359)
(1,182,432)
General and administrative expenses
(241,612)
(256,045)
(698,048)
(762,055)
Research and development expenses
(435,951)
(422,470)
(1,264,953)
(1,186,165)
Other gains and losses
(11,836)
(84,730)
(37,143)
(77,281)
Finance costs
(42,151)
(45,695)
(169,976)
(126,697)
Profit before taxation
344,827
780,551
713,438
2,615,335
Income tax expense
(122,580)
(178,486)
(312,922)
(615,822)
Profit for the period
222,247
602,065
400,516
1,999,513
Profit (loss) for the period
attributable to:
223,304
402,791
Owners of the Company
603,363
2,004,901
Non-controlling interests
(1,057)
(1,298)
(2,275)
(5,388)
222,247
602,065
400,516
1,999,513
Earnings per share
2
- Basic
HK$0.55
HK$1.49
HK$0.99
HK$4.95
- Diluted
HK$0.55
HK$1.49
HK$0.99
HK$4.91
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive expense Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, which may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Total comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Three months ended 30 Sep
Nine months ended 30 Sep
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
222,247
602,065
400,516
1,999,513
(174,778) (132,706) (226,165) (243,595)
47,469 469,359 174,351 1,755,918
52,254
471,085
181,246
1,761,741
(4,785)
(1,726)
(6,895)
(5,823)
47,469
469,359
174,351
1,755,918
4
Notes:
1. Segment Information
Segment results represent the profit before taxation earned by each segment without allocation of interest income, finance costs, unallocated other income, unallocated net foreign exchange loss and fair value change of foreign currency forward contracts, unallocated general and administrative expenses and unallocated adjustment on contingent consideration for acquisitions.
An analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segment is as follows:
Segment revenue from external customers
Back-end equipment
Surface mount technology ("SMT") solutions
Materials
Segment profit
Back-end equipment
SMT solutions
Materials
Interest income Finance costs Unallocated other income
Unallocated net foreign exchange loss and fair value change of foreign currency forward contracts
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
Unallocated adjustment on contingent consideration for acquisitions
Profit before taxation
Segment profit %
Back-end equipment
SMT solutions
Materials
Three months ended 30 Sep
Nine months ended 30 Sep
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
1,823,371
2,374,612
4,977,381
7,431,167
1,843,864
2,188,313
5,120,455
5,565,340
492,119
603,592
1,336,307
1,786,387
4,159,354
5,166,517
11,434,143
14,782,894
178,996
481,791
298,429
1,845,787
226,349
435,720
648,572
975,898
18,251
26,296
48,500
110,412
423,596
943,807
995,501
2,932,097
6,337
7,404
18,481
26,118
(42,151)
(45,695)
(169,976)
(126,697)
716
460
1,670
913
(14,196)
(85,381)
(54,968)
(83,842)
(31,488)
(40,044)
(92,216)
(133,254)
2,013
-
14,946
-
344,827
780,551
713,438
2,615,335
9.8%
20.3%
6.0%
24.8%
12.3%
19.9%
12.7%
17.5%
3.7%
4.4%
3.6%
6.2%
5
2. Earnings per share
The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company is based on the following data:
Three months ended 30 Sep
Nine months ended 30 Sep
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Earnings for the purpose of
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
calculating basic earnings per
share (Profit for the period
attributable to owners of the
223,304
402,791
Company)
603,363
2,004,901
Add: Interest expense on convertible
-
-
bonds (Note)
-
109,998
Earnings for the purpose of
calculating diluted earnings
223,304
402,791
per share
603,363
2,114,899
Three months ended 30 Sep
Nine months ended 30 Sep
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Number of Shares
Number of Shares
Weighted average number of ordinary
(in thousand)
(in thousand)
shares for the purpose of
406,284
406,464
calculating basic earnings per share
404,071
405,007
Effect of dilutive potential shares:
2,057
1,596
- Employee Share Incentive Scheme
1,957
1,686
- Convertible bonds (Note)
-
-
-
24,001
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares for the purpose of
calculating diluted earnings per
408,341
408,060
share
406,028
430,694
Note: Convertible bonds were fully redeemed on 28 March 2019 upon maturity. The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended 30 September 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 did not assume the conversion of the Company's outstanding convertible bonds because the assumed conversion would result in an increase in diluted earnings per share.
In the calculation of the diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended 30 September 2018, the Company's outstanding convertible bonds were assumed to have been fully converted into ordinary shares and the profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was adjusted to exclude the interest expense relating to the convertible bonds.
6
REVIEW
Revenues for all three business segments increased in the current quarter compared with the preceding quarter, which were in line with projections.
SMT Solutions Segment's revenue at US$235.6 million saw the biggest increase at 19.0% compared with the preceding quarter, while revenue of the Back-end Equipment Segment achieved 12.8% quarter- on-quarter ("QoQ") growth at US$232.9 million. The Materials Segment's revenue continued its uptrend achieving QoQ increase of 9.8% with US$62.8 million.
The Group revenue for the quarter was US$531.3 million, which was an increase of 15.1% over the preceding quarter. This was slightly below the low end of our revenue guidance primarily due to revenue recognition of some tools having been deferred to Q4 this year.
Bookings for the Back-end Equipment and the Materials Segments increased 6.2% and 7.6% against the preceding quarter, respectively. However, these were more than offset by a reduction of 36.5% QoQ in the SMT Solutions Segment's bookings. Bookings of the SMT Solutions Segment in the preceding quarter were at a high level, close to the record quarterly bookings set in Q3 2018. The Group bookings were US$513.8 million, a reduction of 14.6% over the preceding quarter.
Uncertainties due to the global trade tensions had resulted in customers being more cautious in the current business environment. However, we noted that customers in China seemed to be once again leading in the market recovery.
Q3 2019 Bookings
Q3 2019 Billings
Amount
YoY
QoQ
Amount
YoY
QoQ
(US$m)
(US$m)
Group
513.8
-16.9%
-14.6%
531.3
-19.5%
+15.1%
Back-end Equipment Segment
262.4
-0.6%
+6.2%
232.9
-23.2%
+12.8%
Materials Segment
63.6
+17.9%
+7.6%
62.8
-18.5%
+9.8%
SMT Solutions Segment
187.8
-37.5%
-36.5%
235.6
-15.7%
+19.0%
For the first nine months this year, Group revenue and bookings declined compared with a year ago. Group revenue at US$1.46 billion was a decline of 22.7% year-on-year ("YoY"). The Group bookings of US$1.58 billion, represented a YoY decline of 25.0%.
Book to bill ratio for the Group in the current quarter was 0.97.
First 9 Months 2019 Bookings
First 9 Months 2019 Billings
Amount
YoY
Amount
YoY
(US$m)
(US$m)
Group
1,576.0
-25.0%
1,458.7
-22.7%
Back-end Equipment Segment
732.1
-28.6%
634.9
-33.0%
Materials Segment
168.7
-17.7%
170.5
-25.2%
SMT Solutions Segment
675.2
-22.5%
653.3
-8.0%
By geographical distribution, China (inclusive of Hong Kong), Europe, Malaysia, the Americas, and Japan were the top five markets for ASMPT in the current quarter. Our top five customers collectively accounted for 14.8% of the Group's revenue for the first nine months, while 80% was attributable to 182 customers.
7
REVIEW - continued
Profit before tax ("PBT") in the current quarter recorded an increase of 85.6% over the preceding quarter and net profit grew 217.4%, resulting in a net profit margin of 5.3%, an improvement of 341 bps over the preceding quarter.
On a YoY comparison, PBT of the Group at HK$344.8 million and HK$713.4 million respectively for the current quarter and the first nine months of the year, declined 55.8% and 72.7%.
Group gross margin was 34.7% for the current quarter and 34.8% for the nine-month period this year, representing YoY reductions of 307 bps and 489 bps, respectively. The Group gross margin was impacted by the lower than expected SMT Solutions Segment's gross margin in Q3, attributed mainly to geographical mix.
Group
Q3 2019
First 9 months 2019
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Revenue (HK$m)
4,159.4
-19.5%
+15.1%
11,434.1
-22.7%
Gross Margin
34.7%
-307 bps
-100 bps
34.8%
-489 bps
EBIT (HK$m)
380.6
-53.5%
+72.6%
864.9
-68.2%
Net Profit (HK$m)
222.2
-63.1%
+217.4%
400.5
-80.0%
Net Profit Margin
5.3%
-631 bps
+341 bps
3.5%
-1,002 bps
Back-end Equipment Segment
In the current quarter, the Back-end Equipment Segment maintained its steady growth from the preceding quarter, with billings of US$232.9 million, representing a growth of 12.8% against the preceding quarter but a decline of 23.2% compared with the same period last year.
China contributed to a significant increase of the orders in the current quarter. This could be due in part to the localisation of supply chain within China in response to the imposition of trade tariffs and restrictions by its trading partners.
In terms of application segment, 5G infrastructure, high end computing, mini and micro LED and multi- cam modules continued to drive customers' demand across the IC/Discrete, Opto and CMOS Imaging Sensor ("CIS") Business Segments.
At the product level, revenue for Advanced Packaging ("AP") and CIS equipment together contributed to over 50% of the revenue of the Back-end Equipment Segment in the current quarter. Demand for bonders (both Die Attach and Wire Bonders) also showed signs of stabilisation after a long period of contraction.
The Back-end Equipment Segment contributed 43.5% to the total Group billings for the first nine months and 43.9% in the current quarter. Billings for the Back-end Equipment Segment were US$634.9 million for the first nine months, representing a decrease of 33.0% against the same period last year.
Back-end Equipment Segment achieved a gross margin of 43.4% in the current quarter, representing an improvement of 267 bps QoQ. As a result of the aggressive cost reduction efforts carried out over the past 12 months, gross margin in the current quarter only declined 0.1% YoY while revenue for the Segment declined 23.2%. Gross margin for the nine-month period was 41.3%, representing a decline of 527 bps YoY. In the current quarter, the Segment achieved segment profit growth of 168.9% QoQ.
8
REVIEW - continued
Back-end Equipment
Q3 2019
First 9 months 2019
Segment
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Revenue (HK$m)
1,823.4
-23.2%
+12.8%
4,977.4
-33.0%
Gross Margin
43.4%
-10 bps
+267 bps
41.3%
-527 bps
Segment Profit (HK$m)
179.0
-62.8%
+168.9%
298.4
-83.8%
Segment Profit Margin
9.8%
-1,047 bps
+570 bps
6.0%
-1,884 bps
Materials Segment
Bookings for the Materials Segment have grown consecutively for three quarters. It has reached a level similar to that achieved in 2016 and 2017. The Segment also saw a 9.8% QoQ increase in its current quarter billings to US$62.8 million although it was a decrease of 18.5% YoY. The lead frame market is clearly on track for a recovery.
The Materials Segment contributed 11.7% to the total Group billings for the first nine months and 11.8% in the current quarter.
On a nine-month basis, bookings for the Materials Segment this year contracted 17.7% against the same period last year. Bookings amounted to US$63.6 million and US$168.7 million for the current quarter and the first nine months, respectively.
Materials Segment achieved gross margin of 10.3% in the current quarter and 10.7% for the first nine months of this year. The Segment achieved segment profit margin of 3.7% in the quarter.
Materials Segment
Q3 2019
First 9 months 2019
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Revenue (HK$m)
492.1
-18.5%
+9.8%
1,336.3
-25.2%
Gross Margin
10.3%
-63 bps
-111 bps
10.7%
-171 bps
Segment Profit (HK$m)
18.3
-30.6%
-7.7%
48.5
-56.1%
Segment Profit Margin
3.7%
-65 bps
-70 bps
3.6%
-255 bps
SMT Solutions Segment
The SMT Solutions Segment extended its excellent performance in the current quarter, having achieved billings of US$235.6 million, which was a 19.0% increase from the preceding quarter.
As expected, bookings for the SMT Solutions Segment decreased from the high level achieved in the preceding quarter. Bookings amounted to US$187.8 million, representing declines of 36.5% and 37.5% compared with the preceding quarter and the same period last year, respectively. The order book of the SMT Solutions Segment continued to be underpinned by 5G infrastructure demand but this was offset by a weaker automotive application market.
For the first nine months, billings of the SMT Solutions Segment amounted to US$653.3 million, representing a decrease of 8.0% over the same period last year. The Segment contributed 44.3% and 44.8% to the total Group billings in the current quarter and in the first nine months of this year, respectively.
Bookings for the nine-month period were US$675.2 million, representing a drop of 22.5% as compared with the same period last year.
9
REVIEW - continued
The Segment achieved a gross margin of 32.7% in Q3, which was lower than expected due to our sustained effort in penetrating into the Asian customer base which typically has a relatively lower margin compared to shipment to other geographical regions in Europe and America. We achieved a segment profit margin of 12.3% in the current quarter, representing a YoY reduction of 764 bps.
SMT Solutions
Q3 2019
First 9 months 2019
Segment
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Revenue (HK$m)
1,843.9
-15.7%
+19.0%
5,120.4
-8.0%
Gross Margin
32.7%
-634 bps
-486 bps
34.7%
-449 bps
Segment Profit (HK$m)
226.3
-48.1%
+8.4%
648.6
-33.5%
Segment Profit Margin
12.3%
-764 bps
-120 bps
12.7%
-487 bps
Awards and Accolades
Achievements in the current quarter went beyond financial performance as ASMPT was also the proud recipient of several accolades.
Both the Hong Kong and Singapore operations received awards for their high standard of business and quality excellence in this quarter. Our Hong Kong Operations won the HKMA Quality Grand Award presented by The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), while ASM Technology Singapore (ATS) won the prestigious 2019 Singapore Quality Award from the SQA Governing Council.
These awards are given to organisations that have achieved high performance, based on criteria such as their leadership, customer engagement, strategy planning, people development, processes, knowledge systems, and results. The Singapore Quality Award followed the "Singapore Quality Class" certification that ATS received last year.
In August, Forbes Asia included ASMPT in its first-ever "Asia's Best Over A Billion" list, which spotlights 200 top-performing listed companies across Asia Pacific with revenues of US$1 billion or more. ASMPT was also selected by Asiamoney in its "Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll" of listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, investor activities and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
PROSPECTS
Overall, the Group has achieved good level of billings for all three business segments in the current quarter. Bookings saw a moderate decline QoQ, which was partly seasonal and partly a reflection of market sentiments given the uncertainty of the continuing global trade discussions and the world economy at large.
Notwithstanding this, ASMPT is still on track to realise revenue resulting from the substantial orders for the advanced packaging panel deposition tools for high volume production of high end computing devices. Our best-in-class packaging and assembly solution for mini and micro LED has also been well accepted by leading players in this space. As the dominant tools supplier for camera modules, we are also poised to benefit from the ongoing migration to multi-cameras and the relentless innovation in camera differentiation features.
10
PROSPECTS - continued
Nevertheless, we remain cautious of the current slowdown in the semiconductor industry, but at the same time, we are positively optimistic of the longer-term growth potential in advanced packaging, CMOS image sensors, 5G related applications, IoT, automotive electrification, silicon photonics and mini/ micro LED displays, all of which are expected to accelerate chip demand. This will in turn broaden our market outreach beyond the traditional base of IDM, OSAT and EMS customers.
OUTLOOK
On a full year basis, all three business segments are expected to experience YoY revenue decline. We anticipate revenue in Q4 19 to be in the region of US$460 million to US$510 million, subject to the actual timing of revenue recognition. For Q4 19, the Materials Segment is anticipated to deliver QoQ and YoY revenue growth, while Back-end Equipment and SMT Solutions Segments are anticipated to experience QoQ and YoY revenue decline.
For the fourth quarter this year, we anticipate Group Bookings to experience double digit percentage decline from the level in the current quarter.
We expect gross margin to decrease slightly QoQ due to anticipated lower revenue.
REVIEW OF ACCOUNTS
The Audit Committee has reviewed the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Miss Orasa Livasiri (Chairman), Mr. John Lok Kam Chong, Mr. Wong Hon Yee and Mr. Eric Tang Koon Hung as Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado and Mr. Petrus Antonius Maria van Bommel as Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Lee Wai Kwong, Mr. Stanley Tsui Ching Man and Mr. Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat as Executive Directors.
ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:36:01 UTC