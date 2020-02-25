ASM Pacific Technology : CHANGES IN DIRECTORSHIPS

Log in
02/25/2020 | 05:54pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0522)

CHANGES IN DIRECTORSHIPS

The board of directors (the "Board") of ASM Pacific Technology Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Lee Wai Kwong and Mr. Tsui Ching Man, Stanley, who are Executive Directors of the Company, have decided not to stand for re-election upon expiry of the present term of their directorships at the Company's forthcoming annual general meeting to be held on 12 May 2020 ("AGM"). Consequently, Mr. Lee and Mr. Tsui will cease to be Executive Directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. At the same time, Mr. Lee will also be retiring from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Mr. Tsui will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Group.

Both Mr. Lee and Mr. Tsui have confirmed that they have no disagreements with the Board and there is no matter which needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Lee and Mr. Tsui for their invaluable contributions to the Company during their tenures of office.

Further, the Board announces that Mr. Guenter Walter Lauber, the Chief Executive Officer of the Group's SMT Solutions Segment, is recommended by the Board for appointment as an Executive Director of the Company at the AGM following the retirement of Mr. Tsui at that meeting. The biographical details, interests in shares and other information of Mr. Lauber as required under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") will be set out in the circular for the AGM to be dispatched by 7 April 2020.

In accordance with Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, a further announcement will be made by the Company when Mr. Lauber's appointment as Executive Director takes effect.

For and on behalf of the Board

ASM Pacific Technology Limited

Orasa Livasiri

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Miss Orasa Livasiri (Chairman), Mr. John Lok Kam Chong, Mr. Wong Hon Yee and Mr. Eric Tang Koon Hung as Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado and Mr. Petrus Antonius Maria van Bommel as Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Lee Wai Kwong, Mr. Stanley Tsui Ching Man and Mr. Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat as Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 22:53:08 UTC
