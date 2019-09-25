ASM Pacific Technology : RETIREMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0522)

RETIREMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of ASM Pacific Technology Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lee Wai Kwong ("Mr. Lee") has decided to retire as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to be effective at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company that is expected to be held in May 2020 (the "2020 AGM").

Mr. Lee has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter which needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company. The Board noted that Mr. Lee has made a personal decision to retire. It would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Lee for his immense contributions during his tenure of office through his leadership and insight and in building a solid foundation for the Company's future growth.

The Board further announces that at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM and following Mr. Lee's retirement, Mr. Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat ("Mr. Ng"), the current Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company, shall succeed Mr. Lee as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. A further announcement will be made by the Company in accordance with Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited when Mr. Ng's appointment as Chief Executive Officer takes effect. In the meantime, the Company is in the course of identifying a suitable candidate to act as its Chief Financial Officer upon Mr. Ng's appointment as Chief Executive Officer and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

