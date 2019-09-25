Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  ASM Pacific Technology Limited    0522   KYG0535Q1331

ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0522)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASM Pacific Technology : RETIREMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0522)

RETIREMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of ASM Pacific Technology Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lee Wai Kwong ("Mr. Lee") has decided to retire as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to be effective at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company that is expected to be held in May 2020 (the "2020 AGM").

Mr. Lee has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter which needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company. The Board noted that Mr. Lee has made a personal decision to retire. It would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Lee for his immense contributions during his tenure of office through his leadership and insight and in building a solid foundation for the Company's future growth.

The Board further announces that at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM and following Mr. Lee's retirement, Mr. Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat ("Mr. Ng"), the current Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company, shall succeed Mr. Lee as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. A further announcement will be made by the Company in accordance with Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited when Mr. Ng's appointment as Chief Executive Officer takes effect. In the meantime, the Company is in the course of identifying a suitable candidate to act as its Chief Financial Officer upon Mr. Ng's appointment as Chief Executive Officer and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

ASM Pacific Technology Limited

Orasa Livasiri

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Miss Orasa Livasiri (Chairman), Mr. John Lok Kam Chong, Mr. Wong Hon Yee and Mr. Eric Tang Koon Hung as Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado and Mr. Petrus Antonius Maria van Bommel as Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Lee Wai Kwong, Mr. Stanley Tsui Ching Man and Mr. Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat as Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIM
06:38pASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Retirement of chief executive officer
PU
08/15ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/14ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Gov't backs I&T
AQ
02/19ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Critical Manufacturing Announces Significant Growth in ..
AQ
2018ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : & Tianshui Huatian Electronic sign LoI over US$130m
AQ
2018ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : bookings yet to see bottom - MS
AQ
2018ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : HSBC lowers ASM Pacific to HK$77
AQ
2018ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Vizinex RFID Increases Tag Assembly Capacity With New M..
AQ
2018ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : ASMPT well-positioned to leverage high growth of advanc..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 551 M
EBIT 2019 1 788 M
Net income 2019 1 179 M
Finance 2019 2 150 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 34,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 38 471 M
Chart ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASM Pacific Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 101,15  HKD
Last Close Price 94,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Kwong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Orasa Livasiri Chairman
Ching Man Tsui Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Cher Tat Ng Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Koon Hung Tang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED24.92%5 073
ASML HOLDING N.V.64.15%104 154
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION73.21%34 090
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD74.79%30 914
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 034
QORVO26.33%9 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group