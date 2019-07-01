Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Asmallworld AG    ASWN   CH0404880129

ASMALLWORLD AG

(ASWN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASMALLWORLD AG: Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ASMALLWORLD AG: Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

01-Jul-2019 / 20:57 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

Zurich, 01.07.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG appoints Daniel Sutter as the new Head of Finance & Controlling of ASMALLWORLD AG. Mr. Sutter will officially take over the position on 1st August 2019.

As Head of Finance & Controlling, Mr. Sutter will be responsible for internal accounting as well as external reporting. He will be responsible for the company's financial controlling and for the preparation of the annual accounts according to Swiss GAAP FER as well as the Swiss Code of Obligations. In addition, he is responsible for the financial supervision of all subsidiaries and harmonising the accounting processes across the growing ASMALLWORLD Group.

In the coming weeks Stefan Keller, the previous Head of Finance & Controlling, will support in the transfer of responsibilities to Daniel ensuring that all relevant knowledge is retained within the company. Mr. Keller, who held the position during the company's going public and developed its controlling systems and processes, will leave the company after a successful handover to take a professional break.

Daniel Sutter brings a wealth of relevant experience and know-how to ASMALLWORLD

Mr. Sutter successfully completed his studies in business administration at the University of St. Gallen HSG and subsequently trained as a Swiss Certified Public Accountant. He has over 8 years of experience as an auditor at PwC, where he worked in the areas of Trade, Industries & Services and Financial Services. He has advised companies in a wide range of industries, from local SMEs to large listed international corporations.

During his time at PwC, Mr. Sutter specialised in the area of consolidated financial statements in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER, which is the accounting standard used by ASMALLWORLD AG. With this expertise, he will further professionalise the company's systems and processes during its growth phase.

 

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com

 

The ASMALLWORLD Group

Our vision is to build the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, we operate a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires our members to make new connections, travel better, and experience more.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from regular get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges

The World's Finest Clubs, a nightlife concierge that offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates the ASMALLWORLD Hotel Collection and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.luxuryBARED.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com

 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: ASMALLWORLD AG
Löwenstrasse 40
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0404880129
Valor: A2JE3W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 834233

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

834233  01-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASMALLWORLD AG
03:00pASMALLWORLD AG : Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling
EQ
06/25ASMALLWORLD : releases brand new iOS app for its Travel & Lifestyle Community
EQ
06/05ASMALLWORLD AG : First Class & More expands its services in English and launches..
EQ
06/03ASMALLWORLD : announces that its shares will be traded on XETRA
EQ
04/12ASMALLWORLD : shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors
EQ
03/19ASMALLWORLD : 2018 full year results; +75% revenue growth
EQ
03/19ASMALLWORLD : announces 2018 full year results; revenues grew by 75% to CHF 8.8M
EQ
03/08ASMALLWORLD : names Dario Bertucci Managing Director of ASW Hospitality AG
EQ
03/06MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : The Luxury Collection Announces First Hotel in the Seyc..
AQ
03/05MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : The Luxury Collection announces First Hotel in the Seyc..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 12,2 M
EBIT 2019 -1,30 M
Net income 2019 -1,50 M
Finance 2019 3,30 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 105x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 23,9 M
Chart ASMALLWORLD AG
Duration : Period :
Asmallworld AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASMALLWORLD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,0  CHF
Last Close Price 2,09  CHF
Spread / Highest target 618%
Spread / Average Target 618%
Spread / Lowest Target 618%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Luescher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Liotard-Vogt Chairman
Stefan Keller Head-Human Resources, Finance & Controlling
Michael Manz Director
Luca Schenk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASMALLWORLD AG-47.09%24
FACEBOOK47.24%550 916
TWITTER21.43%26 825
MATCH GROUP INC57.28%18 911
LINE CORP-18.62%6 729
SINA CORP-19.59%3 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About