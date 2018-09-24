EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Funds

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): Hansainvest increases stake in ASMALLWORLD AG to over 10%



24-Sep-2018 / 07:25 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): Hansainvest increases stake in ASMALLWORLD AG to over 10%

Zurich, 24.09.2018 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) announces that funds managed by the German asset manager Hansainvest Hanseatische Investmentgesellschaft mbH have increased their position in ASMALLWORLD AG. On September 17, 2018, funds managed by Hansainvest crossed the 10% reporting threshold and held 905,327 shares, equal to 10.2% of the share capital of ASMALLWORLD AG.

Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD, comments: "We are pleased to see that institutional investors increase their position in our company. We see this as a sign of trust and it gives us confidence that we are on the right track with the execution of our strategy."

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan Luescher, CEO

Bellerivestrasse 241

CH-8008 Zurich

press@asw.com



ASMALLWORLD - share the good life

ASMALLWORLD, the world's leading lifestyle community, is a private social network that connects people with shared passion for the good life.

Each year, ASMALLWORLD organises more than 1000 events around the world, where members can expand their private and professional networks. The ASMALLWORLD website and mobile apps offer members the opportunity to engage in discussions, obtain travel advice from the Travel Guides or other members, or meet fellow members whilst travelling the world. Members also enjoy exclusive privileges from international partners such as status upgrades, discounts and additional services.

Besides the global ASMALLWORLD community, Zurich-based ASMALLWORLD AG operates ASW Travel AG, which provides bespoke travel arrangements for its customers, as well as The World's Finest Clubs AG, which offers its members access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

More at www.asw.com and www.asmallworldag.com