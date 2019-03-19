ASMALLWORLD : announces 2018 full year results; revenues grew by 75% to CHF 8.8M

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) announces 2018 full year results; revenues grew by 75% to CHF 8.8M

Zurich, 19.03.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG announces its full year results for 2018. The company looks back on a year of robust growth, with revenues reaching CHF 8.8M, an increase of 75% compared to last year. In 2018, its member base reached 47'800, a 68% increase since the preceding year, and the average revenue per user (ARPU) grew from CHF 198 to CHF 231. The company expects continued growth in 2019 and sets its 2019 revenue guidance at CHF 12.0 to 12.5M.



ASMALLWORLD Group's growth was strong in 2018. Revenues rose from CHF 5.0M to CHF 8.8M, representing an increase of 75%. The company's initial revenue guidance of CHF 6.5 to 7.0M was thus significantly exceeded. The number of members grew by 68%, from 28,500 to 47,800, and the average revenue per user (ARPU) rose by 17%, from CHF 198 to CHF 231.

Both business segments, Subscriptions and Services, contributed to the positive revenue development. Subscriptions grew by 88% and Services by 58% year-on-year.

The Subscriptions business unit increased its revenues to CHF 5.4M, compared to CHF 2.8M last year. This revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in members, the launch of Premium Memberships and the acquisition of First Class & More.

The Services segment grew to CHF 3.5M, compared to CHF 2.2M in 2017. This growth was primarily realised through the expansion of the event activities and the growth of the travel business.

The EBITDA margin improved from -34% in 2017 to -26% in 2018, while the outflow from operating cash flow was reduced from CHF -1.5M to -1.2M. The company presents a balance sheet with a cash position of CHF 6.1M.

"We are very satisfied with our progress in 2018: we took the company public, acquired First-Class & More, launched our new premium memberships, and made significant operational progress with our technical platform and our events. All this hard work translated into significant revenue growth and improved profitability," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.



2018 - a defining year for ASMALLWORLD

In March 2018, ASMALLWORLD became the first Swiss social media company to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The aim was to raise capital for the strategic development of the company mainly through M&A activities, to raise the company's profile and to increase public awareness.

With two successful capital increases, one in May and one in December, ASMALLWORLD raised more than CHF 18M, allowing the company to successfully acquire First Class & More, a subscription-based luxury travel community. Such strategic acquisitions were one of the key reasons for the public listing, and further validated that it was the right step to take for the company.

The acquisition of First Class & More expanded ASMALLWORLD's travel offering and accelerated its path to profitability. It also strengthened the company's management team with the addition of Alexander Koenig, founder of First Class & More, who joined the Group to lead the international expansion of the business which is a priority for 2019. Alexander Koenig also joined the board of directors.



In 2019, ASMALLWORLD will continue to expand its travel & lifestyle ecosystem

In the first part of 2019, ASMALLWORLD continued to build its travel & lifestyle ecosystem. With the acquisition of LuxuryBARED in February, the company added a luxury travel agency and an online booking platform to its service offering (www.LuxuryBARED.com).

LuxuryBARED will further increase ASMALLWORLD's service revenues by offering attractive online hotel booking features to its members. This acquisition also confirms ASMALLWORLD's ability to move swiftly when the right M&A opportunities arise.

ASMALLWORLD also announced the launch of the 'ASMALLWORLD Hotel Collection' with the iconic North Island Resort in the Seychelles as its first property under management (www.north-island.com). This strategic step provides ASMALLWORLD members with access to unique destinations while increasing occupancy rates and sales for hotels under management. The company aims to add more properties to the collection in the future.

For 2019, the company expects continued growth and sets its 2019 revenue guidance at CHF 12.0 to 12.5M for the year.

"We will continue to expand and strengthen the ASMALLWORLD ecosystem in 2019. With the online travel booking capability from LuxuryBARED, we will be able to offer our members a seamlessly integrated hotel booking platform which is focused entirely on luxury hotels and matches the preferences of the ASMALLWORLD community. We believe that this step will allow us to further expand our services business going forward," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.



Earnings call and further information

ASMALLWORLD AG will hold a conference call later today to provide additional details and commentary for the 2018 results. The call starts at 3pm CET.

To participate in the call, please use the confirmation code 9850682 and the following dial-in numbers: Switzerland: +41 (0)44 580 7206; United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9125; Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 25574; United States: +1 929-477-0324

Further information about the financial year 2018 and the 2018 annual report are available for download on the ASMALLWORLD AG website at: https://www.asmallworldag.com/financial-reports

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is a social network for the discerning traveller.

We bring the world closer to our members by curating a global community around shared interests and experiences enabling and inspiring members to make new connections, travel better, and experience more.

ASMALLWORLD members connect through our app and website, where they exchange advice and ideas, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, enjoy member privileges, and access premium travel and lifestyle experiences and products.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from regular get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD ecosystem are:

First Class & More, a subscription-based luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges

The World's Finest Clubs, a nightlife concierge that offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates the ASMALLWORLD Hotel Collection and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

