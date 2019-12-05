ASMALLWORLD : announces that the iconic North Island Resort joins Marriott's The Luxury Collection

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) announces that the iconic North Island Resort joins Marriott's The Luxury Collection

Zurich, 05.12.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX: ASWN) today announced that the iconic North Island resort joined Marriott International's The Luxury Collection brand portfolio. The world-renowned Seychelles luxury resort, managed by ASMALLWORLD, can now be booked through Marriott's distribution channels, which will broaden the awareness of the resort and its unique, sustainable management philosophy.

North Island (www.north-island.com) is one of the world's most iconic luxury destinations. It is Africa's most exclusive private island, located 30 kilometres from the mainland, offering private barefoot luxury for the most demanding travellers who are immediately rewarded with a sense of escapism when arriving on the island.

The resort offers a pioneering conservation program as well as the highest standards of hospitality, earning it status as an award-winning sustainable travel destination. The mission to demonstrate that luxury and conscience can co-exist, lies at the heart of North Island's philosophy.

In February 2019, ASMALLWORLD took over the management of North Island through its subsidiary ASW Hospitality AG and has since upgraded the technological infrastructure, strengthened the operational team and carried out property upgrades, to ensure that the resort meets the highest hospitality and safety standards.

Under the new partnership with Marriott, North Island now joins The Luxury Collection, which is comprised of world-renowned hotels offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. The partnership will further increase the awareness of the iconic resort and its unique character and philosophy.

North Island can now be booked through Marriott's established and far-reaching distribution channels and the resort will also participate in Marriott's Bonvoy loyalty program. The operational responsibility of the resort will remain with ASMALLWORLD.

"North Island has always skilfully combined a sustainable and environmentally conscious management philosophy with the ambition to provide a truly immersive, barefoot-luxury experience. Whilst maintaining our identity and ethos, our partnership with The Luxury Collection will allow us to maximise our awareness in our continued efforts in pioneering sustainable luxury travel." - Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD

"North Island is one of the most rare and luxurious destinations in the world, making it a natural fit for The Luxury Collection and our global explorers who seek authentic experiences and connections to both pristine nature and elevated personalisation," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "This is the first private island within The Luxury Collection portfolio, and we're delighted to be expanding our footprint of captivating destinations with storied pasts and protected futures."

North Island, one of the world's most iconic resorts

North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort is located approximately 30 kilometres North East of Mahe Island, the main and largest island of Seychelles. Arriving at the property is both simple and tailored for guests, with the site being a 15-minute helicopter transfer or a one-hour boat trip from Mahe Island.

Since its opening in 1997, North Island has been a recognised sustainable tourism destination. North Island boasts fertile land and has been referred to as a 'laboratory of evolution' due to its rich biodiversity and natural, stunning aesthetics. The tropical retreat is set in 210 hectares of lush vegetation and is home to coconut palms and takamaka trees, all surrounded by pristine beaches and the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. In 2006, the island implemented a conservation and island rehabilitation program to protect endangered and endemic species on the island and to preserve its diverse ecosystem.

North Island features eleven 450 sqm private guest villas, offering each guest an unparalleled sense of exclusivity and luxury. The island also houses a lounge, dining room and library, health spa and gym, an infinity pool and a sunset bar and restaurant located away on the western side of the island. 2020 rates start at USD 6,000 per night.

About The Luxury Collection(R) Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection(R), part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA(R) brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble, recently surpassing 119 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards(R), The Ritz- Carlton Rewards(R), and Starwood Preferred Guest(R) (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enrol for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy(TM), replacing Marriott Rewards(R), The Ritz-Carlton Rewards(R), and Starwood Preferred Guest(R)(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

