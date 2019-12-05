ASMALLWORLD : announces that the iconic North Island Resort joins Marriott's The Luxury Collection
12/05/2019 | 07:26am EST
05.12.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG
ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Alliance
ASMALLWORLD AG announces that the iconic North Island Resort joins
Marriott's The Luxury Collection
05-Dec-2019 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press release
ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) announces that the iconic North Island Resort
joins Marriott's The Luxury Collection
Zurich, 05.12.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX: ASWN) today announced that the
iconic North Island resort joined Marriott International's The Luxury
Collection brand portfolio. The world-renowned Seychelles luxury resort,
managed by ASMALLWORLD, can now be booked through Marriott's distribution
channels, which will broaden the awareness of the resort and its unique,
sustainable management philosophy.
North Island ( www.north-island.com) is one of the world's most iconic
luxury destinations. It is Africa's most exclusive private island, located
30 kilometres from the mainland, offering private barefoot luxury for the
most demanding travellers who are immediately rewarded with a sense of
escapism when arriving on the island.
The resort offers a pioneering conservation program as well as the highest
standards of hospitality, earning it status as an award-winning sustainable
travel destination. The mission to demonstrate that luxury and conscience
can co-exist, lies at the heart of North Island's philosophy.
In February 2019, ASMALLWORLD took over the management of North Island
through its subsidiary ASW Hospitality AG and has since upgraded the
technological infrastructure, strengthened the operational team and carried
out property upgrades, to ensure that the resort meets the highest
hospitality and safety standards.
Under the new partnership with Marriott, North Island now joins The Luxury
Collection, which is comprised of world-renowned hotels offering unique,
authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. The
partnership will further increase the awareness of the iconic resort and its
unique character and philosophy.
North Island can now be booked through Marriott's established and
far-reaching distribution channels and the resort will also participate in
Marriott's Bonvoy loyalty program. The operational responsibility of the
resort will remain with ASMALLWORLD.
'North Island has always skilfully combined a sustainable and
environmentally conscious management philosophy with the ambition to provide
a truly immersive, barefoot-luxury experience. Whilst maintaining our
identity and ethos, our partnership with The Luxury Collection will allow us
to maximise our awareness in our continued efforts in pioneering sustainable
luxury travel.' - Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD
'North Island is one of the most rare and luxurious destinations in the
world, making it a natural fit for The Luxury Collection and our global
explorers who seek authentic experiences and connections to both pristine
nature and elevated personalisation,' said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand
Leader, The Luxury Collection. 'This is the first private island within The
Luxury Collection portfolio, and we're delighted to be expanding our
footprint of captivating destinations with storied pasts and protected
futures.'
North Island, one of the world's most iconic resorts
North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort is located approximately 30
kilometres North East of Mahe Island, the main and largest island of
Seychelles. Arriving at the property is both simple and tailored for guests,
with the site being a 15-minute helicopter transfer or a one-hour boat trip
from Mahe Island.
Since its opening in 1997, North Island has been a recognised sustainable
tourism destination. North Island boasts fertile land and has been referred
to as a 'laboratory of evolution' due to its rich biodiversity and natural,
stunning aesthetics. The tropical retreat is set in 210 hectares of lush
vegetation and is home to coconut palms and takamaka trees, all surrounded
by pristine beaches and the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. In 2006, the
island implemented a conservation and island rehabilitation program to
protect endangered and endemic species on the island and to preserve its
diverse ecosystem.
North Island features eleven 450 sqm private guest villas, offering each
guest an unparalleled sense of exclusivity and luxury. The island also
houses a lounge, dining room and library, health spa and gym, an infinity
pool and a sunset bar and restaurant located away on the western side of the
island. 2020 rates start at USD 6,000 per night.
This press release and further information can be found at
www.asmallworldag.com.
About The Luxury Collection(R) Hotels & Resorts
The Luxury Collection(R), part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised
of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences
that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury
Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable
destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of
its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures.
Originated in 1906 under the CIGA(R) brand as a collection of Europe's most
celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a
glittering ensemble, recently surpassing 119 of the world's finest hotels
and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. All of these hotels,
many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among
the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit
theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The
Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name
of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards(R), The Ritz-
Carlton Rewards(R), and Starwood Preferred Guest(R) (SPG). The program
offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on
Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points
toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enrol
for free or for more information about the program, visit
MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland,
USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30
leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and
franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the
world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy(TM),
replacing Marriott Rewards(R), The Ritz-Carlton Rewards(R), and Starwood
Preferred Guest(R)(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at
www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit
www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and
@MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
Contact:
ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com
The ASMALLWORLD Group
ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on
experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a
digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to
make new connections, travel better, and experience more.
Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and
website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,
receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel
privileges.
Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every
year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,
access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major
global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in
iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.
Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:
First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that
allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices
LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection
of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges
The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its
members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world
ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the
iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles
For more information, please visit:
www.asmallworldag.com
www.asw.com
www.first-class-and-more.de
www.first-class-and-more.com
www.finestclubs.com
www.luxuryBARED.com
www.asmallworldhospitality.com
www.north-island.com
