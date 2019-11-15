Log in
ASMALLWORLD AG

(ASWN)
ASMALLWORLD : launches digital travel & lifestyle magazine

11/15/2019 | 12:50pm EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
ASMALLWORLD AG launches digital travel & lifestyle magazine

15-Nov-2019 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) launches digital travel & lifestyle magazine

Zurich, 15.11.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX: ASWN) today announced that it has launched its own digital travel & lifestyle magazine, the ASMALLWORLD Explorer. The new magazine features daily travel & lifestyle articles tailored to the ASMALLWORLD audience. The magazine will be accessible for members as well as non-members via the ASMALLWORLD app and website and is expected to increase traffic, user engagement and revenue.

After six months of development, ASMALLWORLD today expanded the offering of its social network with its own digital travel & lifestyle magazine. The ASMALLWORLD Explorer will publish travel & lifestyle articles on a daily basis to inspire readers to experience the best our world has to offer. Content is sourced from a global team of expert writers who provide readers with new inspiration on where to go, what to do, and how to experience the good life.

The ASMALLWORLD Explorer is immediately accessible for ASMALLWORLD members through the ASMALLWORLD apps and website as a new feature of the ASMALLWORLD social network, free of charge. Each article will feature a travel or lifestyle topic to inspire members to experience more and travel better. A discussion board will allow members to share their thoughts and discuss the content with other members.

Available to members and non-members

The new magazine is also available to non-members in the public section of the ASMALLWORLD website (www.asmallworld.com/explorer) and within the public section of the AMALLWORLD app. This will allow non-members to enjoy new content free of charge and share articles with others through extensive sharing functionality.

The ASMALLWORLD Explorer significantly increases the share of original content on the ASMALLWORLD platform and is expected to increase the engagement of existing members. Making the new content available to non-members will also increase traffic to the ASMALLWORLD website and allows the company to extend its marketing activities to content-based member acquisition strategies.

Opportunity for new adverting partnerships and additional revenue stream

The new section will also allow ASMALLWORLD to enter advertising partnerships with third parties who would like to present their content or services to the ASMALLWORLD community, opening up a new revenue stream. The new section will also allow ASMALLWORLD to link the editorial content with its upcoming hotel booking platform, by presenting readers with hotels related to the articles, creating additional traffic for its travel business.

"We are excited to bring original content to ASMALLWORLD which will inspire our members to travel better and experience more. Making this new content available to non-members will also allow us to broaden our marketing activities in new ways and should ultimately result in higher member growth in the future," said Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD.

Launch of ASMALLWORLD Private and updated Android app before end of the year

Besides the launch of the ASAMLLWORLD Explorer, the company is also planning to make two additional upgrades before the end of the year: ASMALLWORLD Private and an updated Android app.

With the acquisition of LuxuryBARED earlier this year, ASMALLWORLD has significantly strengthened its travel assets and expertise and plans to introduce ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end, personalised travel curation service, before the end of the year. The exclusive travel agency consists of a team of highly experienced Travel Designers, primarily based in London, and is aimed at customers who demand the highest standards in travel. The services of ASMALLWORLD Private will be available for ASMALLWORLD members as well as non-members for curated travel arrangements starting at EUR 5'000.

In June, ASMALLWORLD introduced a brand-new iOS app for its social network, which offered members a modern and streamlined user experience and brand-new functionality. Customer feedback for the new iOS app has been very positive. Since the launch of the new iOS app, the in-house development team has been developing the Android version based on the new iOS design. The company expects to provide ASMALLWORLD's Android users with the same great functionality in a major update before the end of the year.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

 

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com

 

The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to make new connections, travel better, and experience more.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges

The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.luxuryBARED.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: ASMALLWORLD AG
Löwenstrasse 40
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0404880129
Valor: A2JE3W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 914671

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

914671  15-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=914671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
