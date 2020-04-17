Log in
News 
News

ASMALLWORLD : shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

04/17/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
ASMALLWORLD AG shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

17-Apr-2020 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

Zurich, 17.04.2020 - At today's annual general meeting of shareholders, ASMALLWORLD AG's shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors.

 

The shareholders approved the annual report, ASMALLWORLD AG's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 business year (99.7% of votes) and discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board (91.1% of votes). The annual loss of the Company will be carried forward (99.7% of votes).

Michael Manz (99.8% of votes), Jan Luescher (99.6% of votes), and Alexander Koenig (99.6% of votes) have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for additional twelve-month terms, with Michael Manz elected as new Chairman.

Within the Board of Directors, Alexander Koenig (99.2% of votes) and Michael Manz (99.8% of votes) will serve on the compensation committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as ASMALLWORLD AG's auditors (99.9% of votes) and bellpark legal AG as independent proxy (100% of votes).

Furthermore, the shareholders approved the Board of Directors' remuneration for the 2021 business year (98.7% of votes), the Executive Board's fixed salary for the 2020 business year (99.0% of votes), the Executive Board's variable salary for the 2020 business year (98.6% of votes) as well as a performance-related remuneration for the Executive Board for the 2019 business year (98.6% of votes).

The shareholders who attended the meeting represented 7'794'215 votes, equal to 69% of the share capital.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service

ASMALLWORLD Collection, an online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate" (expected to go live in Q1 2020)

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the iconic North Is-land resort in the Seychelles

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.asmallworldprivate.com

www.asmallworldcollection.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: ASMALLWORLD AG
Löwenstrasse 40
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0404880129
Valor: A2JE3W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1024529

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1024529  17-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
