ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance

By Oliver Griffin

ASML Holding NV (ASML.AE) on Wednesday posted a 34% fall in first-quarter net profit but backed its full-year guidance, expecting growth to accelerate through the year.

The Dutch semiconductor company made a profit of 355 million euros ($401 million) in the three months ended March 31, down from EUR540 million in the year-earlier period.

Sales in the quarter fell 2.5% to EUR2.23 billion, ASML said. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.6%.

ASML said both sales and gross margin came in slightly above guidance, supported by better-than-planned shipments of its EUV systems and profitability in its DUV business.

The company said it expects sales of between EUR2.5 billion to EUR2.6 billion in the second quarter, and forecast that its gross margin will be between 41% and 42%.

