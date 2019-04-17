Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING

(ASML)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:34am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

ASML Holding NV (ASML.AE) on Wednesday posted a 34% fall in first-quarter net profit but backed its full-year guidance, expecting growth to accelerate through the year.

The Dutch semiconductor company made a profit of 355 million euros ($401 million) in the three months ended March 31, down from EUR540 million in the year-earlier period.

Sales in the quarter fell 2.5% to EUR2.23 billion, ASML said. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.6%.

ASML said both sales and gross margin came in slightly above guidance, supported by better-than-planned shipments of its EUV systems and profitability in its DUV business.

The company said it expects sales of between EUR2.5 billion to EUR2.6 billion in the second quarter, and forecast that its gross margin will be between 41% and 42%.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASML HOLDING
01:34aASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
DJ
01:18aASML : Reports EUR 2.2 Billion Sales at 41.6% Gross Margin in Q1 - 2019 View Unc..
PU
01:01aASML reports EUR 2.2 billion sales at 41.6% gross margin in Q1
GL
04/15ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
04/15ASML : The Netherlands forms task force to assess 5G security risks
RE
04/12ASML HOLDING NV : quaterly earnings release
04/11ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
RE
04/11ASML : Dutch Chip-Equipment Maker ASML Was Victim of Corporate Espionage, Rebuts..
DJ
04/11ASML disagrees with implication of “Chinese espionage”
GL
04/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, ASML, Lufthansa, Facebook
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 614 M
EBIT 2019 2 916 M
Net income 2019 2 511 M
Finance 2019 1 391 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 29,94
P/E ratio 2020 21,02
EV / Sales 2019 6,48x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 76 704 M
Chart ASML HOLDING
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 181 €
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING31.38%85 202
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION42.92%29 422
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD46.51%25 917
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 947
QORVO25.79%9 380
ENTEGRIS INC42.79%5 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About