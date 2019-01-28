ASML : Agrees to Acquire Mapper Assets and Intends to Offer Continued Employment to Staff - ASML Intends to Take Over the Majority of Mapper Employees in Addition to the Company's IP

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, January 28, 2019 - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper. Furthermore, ASML intends to offer suitable positions to Mapper's highly skilled employees working in research & development and product assembly.

'We have great respect for the experts at Mapper, who have shown great creativity and resourcefulness. ASML values their expertise and we look forward to welcoming them into our organization,' said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink. 'Even though Mapper's E-beam application is different from ASML's, we are confident that we can offer a satisfying new work environment at ASML where Mapper employees can continue to innovate and progress E-beam technology. Our acquisition of Mapper's IP will support a smooth transition for them. There will also be opportunities for Mapper employees in our exciting and challenging next-generation chip-manufacturing programs called EUV and EUV High-NA. Mapper's IP and knowledge that has been accumulated over many years will now be leveraged for further innovation in the Netherlands'.

Mapper employees were informed about the plans today. The R&D employees who will join ASML will initially remain in Delft while starting to work on ASML projects.

Mapper was declared bankrupt on December 28, 2018. Financial details of the asset deal are not disclosed.

About ASML

ASML is one of the world's leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society's toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 23,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.

