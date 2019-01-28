Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING (ASML)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASML : Agrees to Acquire Mapper Assets and Intends to Offer Continued Employment to Staff - ASML Intends to Take Over the Majority of Mapper Employees in Addition to the Company's IP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 03:09pm EST

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, January 28, 2019 - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper. Furthermore, ASML intends to offer suitable positions to Mapper's highly skilled employees working in research & development and product assembly.

'We have great respect for the experts at Mapper, who have shown great creativity and resourcefulness. ASML values their expertise and we look forward to welcoming them into our organization,' said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink. 'Even though Mapper's E-beam application is different from ASML's, we are confident that we can offer a satisfying new work environment at ASML where Mapper employees can continue to innovate and progress E-beam technology. Our acquisition of Mapper's IP will support a smooth transition for them. There will also be opportunities for Mapper employees in our exciting and challenging next-generation chip-manufacturing programs called EUV and EUV High-NA. Mapper's IP and knowledge that has been accumulated over many years will now be leveraged for further innovation in the Netherlands'.

Mapper employees were informed about the plans today. The R&D employees who will join ASML will initially remain in Delft while starting to work on ASML projects.

Mapper was declared bankrupt on December 28, 2018. Financial details of the asset deal are not disclosed.

About ASML
ASML is one of the world's leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society's toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 23,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements, which you can generally identify by the use of words like 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'intends', 'contemplate', 'are confident' and variations of these words or comparable words. The forward looking statements contained herein include statements relating to our agreement to acquire intellectual property assets of Mapper, our intention to offer positions to Mapper's highly skilled employees in R&D and product assembly, statements referring to an expected smooth transition of people and knowledge and other statements with respect our plans with respect to Mapper employees and our expectations with respect to leveraging Mapper's IP and knowledge and related matters. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to completion of this acquisition, our ability to integrate the intellectual property assets we have agreed to acquire and our plans and ability to offer continued employment to employees of Mapper and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in ASML's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 20:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASML HOLDING
03:09pASML : Agrees to Acquire Mapper Assets and Intends to Offer Continued Employment..
PU
10:42aASML : to Acquire Assets of Bankrupt Mapper Lithography
DJ
01/24EUROPE : Downbeat Draghi curbs gains on European shares as tech shines
RE
01/24Chip results augur more tech gloom as slowing China weighs
RE
01/23ASML : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23ASML : expects to deliver 30 EUV machines in 2019, up from 18 last year
RE
01/23EUROPE MARKETS: European Investors Unnerved By Economic Slowdown And Trade Un..
DJ
01/23EUROPE : European shares dip as Ingenico and Metrobank add to macro gloom
RE
01/23ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
RE
01/23ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 630 M
EBIT 2019 3 042 M
Net income 2019 2 560 M
Finance 2019 1 586 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 24,94
P/E ratio 2020 18,08
EV / Sales 2019 5,59x
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
Capitalization 66 635 M
Chart ASML HOLDING
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 178 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING12.60%75 998
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION21.53%25 681
FORTIVE CORPORATION6.78%24 129
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD28.29%23 249
QORVO4.36%8 214
ENTEGRIS INC12.28%4 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.