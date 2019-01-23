ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year

By Oliver Griffin

ASML Holding NV (ASML.AE) said Wednesday that net profit for the fourth quarter rose 22%, and proposed raising its full-year dividend by 50% following a record year of sales and profitability.

The Dutch company said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose to 787.5 million euros ($894.6 million), from EUR643 million in the year-earlier period.

Fourth-quarter total net sales rose 23% to EUR3.14 billion, ASML Holding said.

On a full-year basis, profit rose 22% to EUR2.59 billion. Total net sales rose to EUR10.9 billion, from EUR9.05 billion in 2017.

The company said fourth-quarter net sales came in above expectations. Despite some uncertainty in the current market, ASML Holding said it remains confident about its sales and profit targets for 2020 and beyond.

ASML Holding proposed a full-year dividend of EUR2.10, up from EUR1.40 in 2017.

