ASML HOLDING (ASML)

ASML HOLDING (ASML)
ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year

01/23/2019 | 01:48am EST

By Oliver Griffin

ASML Holding NV (ASML.AE) said Wednesday that net profit for the fourth quarter rose 22%, and proposed raising its full-year dividend by 50% following a record year of sales and profitability.

The Dutch company said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose to 787.5 million euros ($894.6 million), from EUR643 million in the year-earlier period.

Fourth-quarter total net sales rose 23% to EUR3.14 billion, ASML Holding said.

On a full-year basis, profit rose 22% to EUR2.59 billion. Total net sales rose to EUR10.9 billion, from EUR9.05 billion in 2017.

The company said fourth-quarter net sales came in above expectations. Despite some uncertainty in the current market, ASML Holding said it remains confident about its sales and profit targets for 2020 and beyond.

ASML Holding proposed a full-year dividend of EUR2.10, up from EUR1.40 in 2017.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10 756 M
EBIT 2018 3 023 M
Net income 2018 2 561 M
Finance 2018 817 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 23,52
P/E ratio 2019 19,73
EV / Sales 2018 5,59x
EV / Sales 2019 5,06x
Capitalization 60 992 M
Chart ASML HOLDING
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 184 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING3.06%69 999
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.94%24 389
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION2.73%22 897
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD18.64%21 367
QORVO4.20%7 904
ENTEGRIS INC5.79%4 246
