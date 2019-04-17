ASML : Reports EUR 2.2 Billion Sales at 41.6% Gross Margin in Q1 - 2019 View Unchanged

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, April 17, 2019 - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today publishes its 2019 first-quarter results.

Q1 net sales of EUR 2.2 billion, net income of EUR 355 million, gross margin 41.6 percent

ASML expects Q2 2019 net sales of between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 2.6 billion and a gross margin between 41 percent and 42 percent

(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Net sales 3,143 2,229 ...of which Installed Base Management sales1 719 540 New lithography systems sold (units) 58 43 Used lithography systems sold (units) 6 5 Net bookings 1,587 1,399 Gross profit 1,393 928 Gross margin (%) 44.3 41.6 Net income 788 355 EPS (basic; in euros) 1.87 0.84 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 4,034 3,275

1Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

CEO Statement

'Our first-quarter sales and gross margin came in slightly above guidance, supported by better than planned EUV system shipments and DUV profitability. The outlook for the remainder of the year remains unchanged, as we see accelerating growth through 2019 on the back of significant technology transitions, primarily in Logic. Our outlook is further underpinned by expected increasing Applications and Installed Base revenues. EUV systems are starting production of the first layers of the most advanced Logic nodes. Supporting these technology transitions is our higher productivity NXE:3400C EUV scanner - which we expect will also drive adoption in the DRAM memory segment. We reconfirm our previously disclosed longer-term outlook for 2020 and beyond, which remains based on our positive view on technology drivers such as 5G communications, automotive, artificial intelligence and data centers. In the short term, some volume demand uncertainties remain due to macro-economic developments,' said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.

Q1 2019 Product and Business Highlights

In our DUV lithography business, we see increasing demand for 200 mm TWINSCAN scanners across all dry wavelengths, which is mainly driven by strong growth in the automotive, industrial and Internet of Things market segments.

For thin film head manufacturing, ASML is expected to enable the shrink roadmap with a special version of the XT:1460K scanner, for which the company recently received an order from a leading storage manufacturer.

On 300 mm, we continue innovations in DUV to support future nodes and new applications. We will bring the DUV Dry products to the high performance NXT platform. We are on track to deliver the NXT:1470 mid next year. Due to our cost-effective DUV product portfolio, important market share wins were recently achieved in multiple regions.

We are making progress on our E-beam products for improved defect inspection sensitivity required on future nodes. To improve E-beam system productivity, we are on track to deliver a multi-beam system this year for R&D, moving to commercial product shipment in 2020.

In January, ASML announced the acquisition of the intellectual property assets of Mapper, a Delft-based high-tech company. In Q1 2019, approximately 100 former Mapper employees accepted job offers from ASML and are now working in projects for our Applications business - 80 employees in multi-beam and 20 in YieldStar.

In light of questions we recently received concerning a court case ASML has won against XTAL, we have included the key facts on our website: www.asml.com/xtal

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2019, ASML expects net sales between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 2.6 billion, and a gross margin between 41 percent and 42 percent. ASML also expects R&D costs of around EUR 485 million, and SG&A costs of around EUR 125 million. Our estimated annualized effective tax rate is around 11 percent for 2019.

Update Share Buyback Program

As part of ASML's financial policy to return excess cash to shareholders through dividends and regularly timed share buybacks, in January 2018 ASML announced its intention to purchase up to EUR 2.5 billion of shares to be executed within the 2018-2019 time frame. ASML intends to cancel these shares after repurchase, with the exception of up to 2.4 million shares, which will be used to cover employee share plans. Through March 31, 2019, ASML has acquired 7.4 million shares under this program for a total consideration of EUR 1.2 billion. The current program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time. All transactions under this program are published on ASML's website (www.asml.com/investors) on a weekly basis.

About ASML

ASML is one of the world's leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society's toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 23,800 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.

