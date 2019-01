EUV lithography machines are ASML's most cutting-edge product, used by chipmakers making logic chips used in PCs or phones. They cost around 100 million euros (87.46 million pounds) each.

Chief Executive Peter Wennink gave the forecast after the release of 2018 results. Last year, ASML delivered 18 EUV machines.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)