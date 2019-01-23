Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING (ASML)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/23 05:31:45 am
138.45 EUR   -2.06%
04:51aASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
RE
01/18ASML HOLDING NV : annual earnings release
2018For European chip stocks, business cycle returns with a vengeance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 04:51am EST
ASML building is seen near the headquarters in Veldhoven

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) - ASML Holding, a major supplier to the world's largest computer chipmakers, said sales would be weak in the first quarter as some of its customers had delayed orders into the second half of the year.

The chip equipment maker's update comes after clients Samsung Electronics, the world's largest chipmaker and TSMC, the world's largest maker of chips to order, signalled weakness in memory chip prices and in demand for logic chips used in high end mobile phones.

"The full year is going to be good, but the first quarter is going to be light," CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement.

ASML, whose customers also include Intel, makes lithography machines, a key part of the chip making process that helps trace out circuits. Its shares traded 1.7 percent lower at 0930 GMT, having earlier been down by 3 percent.

The Dutch company forecast first quarter sales of 2.1 billion euros (1.84 billion pounds), which would be down from 2.3 billion euros a year ago, adding that both sales and margins would be stronger in the second half than in the first half of 2019.

ASML, however, said it had still seen "solid" demand from China, something of a surprise as Apple, among others, cited weakness among Chinese consumers as a reason for a recent downgrade to revenue forecasts.

It reported fourth-quarter net profit of 788 million euros, up from 643 million in the same period a year ago. That beat the estimates of analysts polled for Reuters who had forecast net profit of 752 million euros.

ORDERBOOK WEAKENS

However, ASML's new bookings during the fourth quarter were 1.59 billion euros, missing analyst estimates of 2.53 billion euros by a wide margin.

"Our customers responded late in Q4 to slowing demand in their end-markets by delaying deliveries ...(of some products) from the first half of 2019 into the second half, in order to balance supply and demand," Wennink said.

ASML has said it still see growth potential in the market for chips for mobile phones, as well as in the developing areas of self-driving and connected cars, and artificial intelligence.

After a decade of outperformance, ASML shares are down 25 percent since July, closing at 141.36 euros on Tuesday.

"We believe that ASML's longer-term investment case remains intact," said analysts at Dutch bank ING.

Wennink said that chipmakers will continue to invest in new capacity for logic chips this year, which he expected to be the main driver of growth. Such chips process information and are seen as the brains of electronic products.

ASML maintained its mid and long term targets of 13 billion euros in sales by 2020 and of at least 15 billion euros in sales by 2025.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton and Keith Weir)

By Toby Sterling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASML HOLDING
04:51aASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
RE
03:57aEUROPE : European shares dip as Ingenico, Metro Bank add to macro gloom
RE
01:48aASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year
DJ
01:02aASML : Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
AQ
01:01aASML : reports EUR 10.9 billion net sales and EUR 2.6 billion net income in 2018
AQ
01/19U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
RE
01/18U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
RE
01/18ASML HOLDING NV : annual earnings release
01/08EUROPE : Trade hopes buoy European shares to three-week high
RE
01/03EUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as tech stocks tumble
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10 756 M
EBIT 2018 3 023 M
Net income 2018 2 561 M
Finance 2018 817 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 23,52
P/E ratio 2019 19,73
EV / Sales 2018 5,59x
EV / Sales 2019 5,06x
Capitalization 60 992 M
Chart ASML HOLDING
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 184 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING3.06%69 342
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.94%24 389
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION2.73%22 897
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD18.64%21 367
QORVO4.20%7 904
ENTEGRIS INC5.79%4 246
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.