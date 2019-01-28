Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING (ASML)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASML : to Acquire Assets of Bankrupt Mapper Lithography

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:42am EST

By Colin Kellaher

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML.AE, ASML) on Monday said it agreed to acquire the intellectual-property assets of Mapper Lithograpy for a undisclosed amount.

ASML, a Veldhoven, Netherlands, maker of semiconductor equipment, said it will offer employment to the research and development and product assembly staff of Mapper, which was declared bankrupt on Dec. 28.

Mapper, founded in 2000 out of the Netherlands' Delft University of Technology, offers tools that use e-beam technology for making semiconductors. The company has invested 300 million euros ($343 million) in technology and product development, according to its website.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASML HOLDING
10:42aASML : to Acquire Assets of Bankrupt Mapper Lithography
DJ
01/24EUROPE : Downbeat Draghi curbs gains on European shares as tech shines
RE
01/24Chip results augur more tech gloom as slowing China weighs
RE
01/23ASML : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23ASML : expects to deliver 30 EUV machines in 2019, up from 18 last year
RE
01/23EUROPE MARKETS: European Investors Unnerved By Economic Slowdown And Trade Un..
DJ
01/23EUROPE : European shares dip as Ingenico and Metrobank add to macro gloom
RE
01/23ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
RE
01/23ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year
DJ
01/23ASML : Nikon, ASML and Carl Zeiss sign agreement to settle all litigation
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 630 M
EBIT 2019 3 042 M
Net income 2019 2 560 M
Finance 2019 1 586 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 24,94
P/E ratio 2020 18,08
EV / Sales 2019 5,59x
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
Capitalization 66 635 M
Chart ASML HOLDING
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 178 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING12.60%75 998
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION21.53%25 681
FORTIVE CORPORATION6.78%24 129
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD28.29%23 249
QORVO4.36%8 214
ENTEGRIS INC12.28%4 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.