ASML : to Acquire Assets of Bankrupt Mapper Lithography

By Colin Kellaher



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML.AE, ASML) on Monday said it agreed to acquire the intellectual-property assets of Mapper Lithograpy for a undisclosed amount.

ASML, a Veldhoven, Netherlands, maker of semiconductor equipment, said it will offer employment to the research and development and product assembly staff of Mapper, which was declared bankrupt on Dec. 28.

Mapper, founded in 2000 out of the Netherlands' Delft University of Technology, offers tools that use e-beam technology for making semiconductors. The company has invested 300 million euros ($343 million) in technology and product development, according to its website.

