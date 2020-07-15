Log in
ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
ASML N : Holding 2Q Net Profit Rose; 2020 Outlook Is Unchanged

07/15/2020 | 01:35am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

ASML Holding NV said Wednesday that net profit for the second quarter rose sharply, driven by higher sales, and that its growth outlook for 2020 remains unchanged relative to the start of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment made a quarterly net profit of 751 million euros ($856.2 million) compared with EUR476 million for the year-earlier period.

Net sales for the second quarter rose to EUR3.33 billion from EUR2.57 billion a year before, ASML said. The company had previously said revenue it wasn't able to recognize in the first quarter would shift to the second and third quarters.

ASML shipped nine extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV, systems--its most advanced technology--in the quarter. The company said its operational capabilities are now largely back to normal.

The company, which hadn't provided guidance for the second quarter in light of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, said it expects sales for the third quarter to be between EUR3.6 billion and EUR3.8 billion, with a gross margin of between 47% and 48%. In the second quarter, ASML's gross margin was 48.2%.

"Our 2020 growth expectations are largely unchanged relative to our view at the start of the year," ASML President and Chief Executive Peter Wennink said.

ASML said it has agreed to acquire Berliner Glas, a privately held manufacturer of ceramic and optical modules. Financial details of the deal won't be disclosed, it said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 12 826 M 14 615 M 14 615 M
Net income 2020 2 972 M 3 387 M 3 387 M
Net cash 2020 1 430 M 1 630 M 1 630 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,3x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 143 B 163 B 163 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 23 860
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 319,68 €
Last Close Price 343,30 €
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.30.19%163 357
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION18.35%50 235
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED20.56%41 837
QORVO, INC.-4.59%12 886
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-15.02%10 220
ENTEGRIS, INC.15.87%7 813
