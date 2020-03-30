Log in
ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
ASML N : Lowers 1Q Guidance, Pauses Buyback Due to Coronavirus

03/30/2020 | 02:35am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

ASML Holding NV on Monday lowered its guidance for the first quarter of 2020 and said that it has paused its share-buyback program on the back of uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment said it now expects revenue for the first quarter to be between 2.4 billion euros and 2.5 billion euros ($2.67 billion-$2.78 billion) compared with previous guidance of EUR3.1 billion to EUR3.3 billion. Gross margin for the first quarter is anticipated to be between 45% and 46%, lower than its previous expectation of between 46% and 47%, ASML said.

Revenue that the company wasn't able to recognize in the first quarter will shift to the second and third quarters of the year, it said.

ASML said Covid-19 has had a limited impact on its manufacturing capability so far and hasn't reduced demand for its systems, although it has caused some supply-chain issues as well as shipment delays due to restrictions.

The company said it doesn't plan to execute any share buybacks in the second quarter, following a pause in the execution of its program in the first quarter. To date, ASML has repurchased shares worth EUR507 million under its current program, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 13 229 M
EBIT 2020 3 702 M
Net income 2020 3 272 M
Finance 2020 1 681 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,12x
EV / Sales2021 6,14x
Capitalization 95 909 M
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 290,74  €
Last Close Price 229,50  €
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.-12.97%106 341
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-17.50%35 109
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED6.29%30 722
QORVO, INC.-30.58%9 335
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.4.22%8 427
ENTEGRIS, INC.-10.64%6 043
