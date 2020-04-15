Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/15 03:59:59 am
256.975 EUR   -2.38%
03:18aASML N : Q1 2020 Presentation
PU
01:36aASML N : 1Q Net Profit Rose, Doesn't Provide Full-Year Guidance
DJ
01:00aASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASML N : Q1 2020 Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Public

ASML reports €2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1

Strong order intake and currently no change in demand ASML refrains from guidance due to increased uncertainty in current environment

ASML 2020 First-Quarter

Veldhoven, the Netherlands

April 15, 2020

Public

Slide 2

April 15, 2020

Agenda

  • Investor key messages
  • Business summary
  • Outlook
  • Financial statements

Public

Slide 3

April 15, 2020

Investor key messages

Investor key messages

Public

Slide 4

April 15, 2020

  • Long term growth opportunity remains, driven by end markets growth enabled by major innovation in semiconductors
  • Shrink is a key industry driver supporting innovation and providing long term industry growth
  • Holistic Lithography enables affordable shrink and therefore delivers compelling value for our customers
  • DUV, EUV and Application products are highly differentiated solutions that provide unique value drivers for our customers and ASML
  • EUV will enable continuation of Moore's Law and will drive long term value for ASML well into this decade
  • In November 2018 ASML modeled an annual revenue opportunity of €13 billion in 2020 under a moderate market scenario and an annual revenue opportunity between €15 - 24 billion through 2025
  • We expect to continue to return significant amounts of cash to our shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and growing annualized dividends

Public

Slide 5

April 15, 2020

Business summary

Q1 results summary

  • Net sales of €2,441 million, net systems sales of €1,584 million, Installed Base Management*sales of €857 million
  • Gross margin of 45.1%
  • Operating margin of 17.5%
  • Net income as a percentage of net sales of 16.0%
  • Net bookings of €3,085 million, including €1,540 million of EUV systems (11)

Public

Slide 6

April 15, 2020

* Installed Base Management equals our service and field upgrades sales

Net system sales breakdown (Quarterly)

Q1'20 total sales €1,584 million

Q4'19 total sales €3,130 million

Public

Slide 7

April 15, 2020

Total net sales € million by End-use

Public

Slide 8

April 15, 2020

Installed Base

Management

Logic

Memory

As of January 1, 2018, ASML has adopted the new Revenue Recognition Standard (ASC 606) and Lease Standard (ASC 842). The comparative numbers 2016 - 2017 presented above have not been adjusted to reflect these changes in accounting policy.

Litho systems bookings activity by End-use

Q1'20 total value

€3,085 million

Q4'19 total value

€2,402 million

Public

Slide 9

April 15, 2020

Lithography systems

New

Used

Units

72

1

Lithography systems

New

Used

Units

57

3

Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the High-NA systems).

Capital return to shareholders

  • € 507 million worth of shares has been repurchased in Q1 and no share buyback transactions will be executed in Q2 2020
  • Intention to declare a total dividend for 2019 of €2.40 per ordinary share, consisting of:
    • interim dividend of €1.05 per ordinary share paid in November 2019
    • final dividend payment of €1.35 per ordinary share, as proposed to the 2020 AGM

Public

Slide 10

April 15, 2020

Proposed dividend

Dividend proposed

Dividend paid

Dividend paid

Share buyback

interim + proposed

The dividend for a year is paid in the subsequent year, except interim

Capital return is cumulative share buyback + dividend

Public

Slide 11

April 15, 2020

Outlook

Q2 Outlook

  • For this quarter ASML refrains from guidance due to the increased uncertainty in current environment

Public

Slide 12

April 15, 2020

Public

Slide 13

April 15, 2020

Financial statements

Consolidated statements of operations € million

Quarter on Quarter

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Net sales

2,229

2,568

2,987

4,036

2,441

Gross profit

928

1,105

1,307

1,940

1,101

Gross margin %

41.6

43.0

43.7

48.1

45.1

R&D costs

(473)

(487)

(493)

(516)

(544)

SG&A costs

(121)

(123)

(129)

(148)

(130)

Income from operations

334

495

685

1,277

427

Operating income as a % of net sales

15.0

19.2

23.0

31.6

17.5

Net income

355

476

627

1,134

391

Net income as a % of net sales

15.9

18.5

21.0

28.1

16.0

Earnings per share (basic) €

0.84

1.13

1.49

2.70

0.93

Earnings per share (diluted) €

0.84

1.13

1.49

2.69

0.93

Lithography systems sold (units) 1

48

48

57

76

57

Net booking value 2

1,399

2,828

5,111

2,402

3,085

  1. Lithography systems do not include metrology and inspection systems.
  2. Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding theHigh-NA systems). Our Q3 2019 systems net bookings include 1 DUV system shipped in Q3 2019, shipped to collaborative Research Center (Imec). This system is not recognized in revenue

Public

Slide 14

April 15, 2020

These numbers have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience.

Consolidated statements of cash flows € million

Quarter on Quarter

Public

Slide 15

April 15, 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,121

2,253

1,661

1,586

3,532

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(481)

100

69

3,588

(606)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(342)

208

(7)

(1,017)

(444)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(48)

(896)

(142)

(626)

240

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

3

(4)

5

1

2

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(868)

(592)

(75)

1,946

(809)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

2,253

1,661

1,586

3,532

2,724

Short-term investments

1,022

673

484

1,186

1,388

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

3,275

2,335

2,070

4,718

4,112

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(233)

(141)

(197)

(315)

(242)

Free cash flow 1

(714)

(41)

(128)

3,273

(848)

1 Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus purchases of Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets), see US GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements.

These numbers have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience.

Consolidated balance sheets € million

Quarter on Quarter

Assets

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments

3,275

2,335

2,070

4,718

4,112

Net accounts receivable and finance receivables

2,523

2,664

3,274

2,773

2,857

Contract assets

104

190

288

231

292

Inventories, net

3,765

3,914

3,895

3,809

4,345

Other assets

1,637

1,771

1,767

1,673

1,808

Tax assets

654

647

649

624

1,011

Equity method investments

934

950

969

833

865

Goodwill

4,541

4,541

4,541

4,541

4,541

Other intangible assets

1,158

1,141

1,123

1,105

1,083

Property, plant and equipment

1,622

1,670

1,818

1,999

2,047

Right-of-use assets

148

211

305

324

317

Total assets

20,361

20,034

20,699

22,630

23,278

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

3,721

3,693

3,712

4,694

4,677

Non-current liabilities

4,674

4,796

4,916

5,344

6,076

Shareholders' equity

11,966

11,545

12,071

12,592

12,525

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

20,361

20,034

20,699

22,630

23,278

Public

Slide 16

April 15, 2020

These numbers have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience.

Forward looking statements

Public

Slide 17

April 15, 2020

This document contains statements that are forward-looking, including statements with respect to expected trends, bookings, annual revenue opportunity in 2020 and through 2025 and long term growth opportunity, expected trends in end markets, expected technology industry and business environment trends, including the expected impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on ASML, expected revenue recognition of systems in Q2/Q3, demand outlook, shrink being a key industry driver supporting innovation and providing long-term industry growth, the expected continuation of Moore's law and the expectation that EUV will enable continuation of Moore's law and drive long term value for ASML well into this decade, and statements with respect to plans regarding dividends and share buybacks, including the dividend proposal in respect of 2019, the 2020-2022 share buyback program, including the plan to not make purchases in Q1 and the intention to continue to return excess cash to shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and growing annualized dividends. You can generally identify these statements by the use of words like "may", "will", "could", "should", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "intend", "continue", "target", and variations of these words or comparable words. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our business and our future financial results and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, economic conditions; product demand and semiconductor equipment industry capacity; worldwide demand and manufacturing capacity utilization for semiconductors; the impact of general economic conditions on consumer confidence and demand for our customers' products; performance of our systems, risks related to the Covid-19 virus on the global economy and financial markets, as well as on ASML and its customers and suppliers, the impact on ASML's and its customers' and suppliers' operations and other risks relating to the Covid-19 virus and other factors that may impact ASML's sales and gross margin, including customer demand and ASML's ability to supply its products, the success of technology advances and the pace of new product development and customer acceptance of and demand for new products; the number and timing of systems ordered, shipped and recognized in revenue, and the risk of order cancellation or push out, production capacity for our systems including delays in system production; our ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property rights and the outcome of intellectual property disputes and litigation; availability of raw materials, critical manufacturing equipment and qualified employees; trade environment; changes in exchange and tax rates; available liquidity, our ability to refinance our indebtedness, available cash and distributable reserves for, and other factors impacting, dividend payments and share repurchases, results of the share repurchase programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in ASML's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with and submissions to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASML HOLDING N.V.
03:18aASML N : Q1 2020 Presentation
PU
01:36aASML N : 1Q Net Profit Rose, Doesn't Provide Full-Year Guidance
DJ
01:00aASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020
GL
04/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
04/09ASML : Kepler Chevreux sticks Neutral
MD
04/09ASML : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/08ASML HOLDING N.V. : quaterly earnings release
04/08ASML : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/07ASML : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/01ASML : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 12 575 M
EBIT 2020 3 402 M
Net income 2020 2 962 M
Finance 2020 1 881 M
Yield 2020 0,97%
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,60x
EV / Sales2021 7,11x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 284,40  €
Last Close Price 263,25  €
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.-0.17%120 602
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-6.80%39 663
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-2.48%32 870
QORVO, INC.-22.71%10 392
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.3.18%9 199
ENTEGRIS, INC.3.29%6 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group