ASML N : publishes 2020 AGM agenda

ASML Holding N.V.

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/09 04:53:10 am
234.5 EUR   -6.69%
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
03/09/2020 | 04:18am EDT

ASML Holding NV (ASML) today publishes the agenda and the explanatory notes for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held at the Auditorium, ASML Building 7, De Run 6665, Veldhoven, The Netherlands, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The agenda and the explanatory notes are available at www.asml.com/agm2020.

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, ASML may take precautionary measures to limit risks for ASML employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, which may have an impact on the proceedings of the AGM. Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are advised to check the AGM page on ASML's website regularly to stay informed about the latest developments.

Disclaimer

ASML Holding NV published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:17:01 UTC
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
European shares slide on rise in coronavirus cases, weak U.S. data
RE
ASML successfully places Eurobond offering for 750 million
GL
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company
CO
2019 Statutory Interim Report
PU
ASML publishes 2019 Integrated Reports
GL
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 13 546 M
EBIT 2020 3 897 M
Net income 2020 3 400 M
Finance 2020 1 539 M
Yield 2020 1,04%
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,67x
EV / Sales2021 6,76x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart ASML HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASML Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASML HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 295,79  €
Last Close Price 251,30  €
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.-4.70%119 358
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION0.69%42 851
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-0.73%33 170
QORVO, INC.-18.82%10 916
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.0.82%10 160
ENTEGRIS, INC.5.01%7 081
