ASML N : publishes 2020 AGM agenda

ASML Holding NV (ASML) today publishes the agenda and the explanatory notes for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held at the Auditorium, ASML Building 7, De Run 6665, Veldhoven, The Netherlands, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The agenda and the explanatory notes are available at www.asml.com/agm2020.

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, ASML may take precautionary measures to limit risks for ASML employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, which may have an impact on the proceedings of the AGM. Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are advised to check the AGM page on ASML's website regularly to stay informed about the latest developments.