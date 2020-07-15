Log in
ASML N : reports rise in second-quarter net income, misses analyst expectations

07/15/2020 | 01:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven

ASML Holding NV, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported net income of 751 million euros (£681.26 million) for the second quarter, slightly below expectations.

ASML Holding NV, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported net income of 751 million euros (£681.26 million) for the second quarter, slightly below expectations.

Net profit was up from 476 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Net sales rose to 3.33 billion euros from 2.57 billion euros.

Analysts had expected net profit at 860 million euros and revenue of 3.42 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Financials
Sales 2020 12 826 M 14 615 M 14 615 M
Net income 2020 2 972 M 3 387 M 3 387 M
Net cash 2020 1 430 M 1 630 M 1 630 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,3x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 143 B 163 B 163 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 23 860
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 319,68 €
Last Close Price 343,30 €
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. F. M. Wennink Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin A. van den Brink Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frédéric J. M. Schneider-Maunoury Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Roger J.M. Dassen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.30.19%163 357
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION18.35%50 235
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED20.56%41 837
QORVO, INC.-4.59%12 886
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-15.02%10 220
ENTEGRIS, INC.15.87%7 813
