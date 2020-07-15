ASML N : reports rise in second-quarter net income, misses analyst expectations

ASML Holding NV, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported net income of 751 million euros (£681.26 million) for the second quarter, slightly below expectations.

Net profit was up from 476 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Net sales rose to 3.33 billion euros from 2.57 billion euros.

Analysts had expected net profit at 860 million euros and revenue of 3.42 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)