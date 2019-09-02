Log in
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

09/02/2019 | 08:15am EDT

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
26-Aug-1915,492191.632,968,654.50
27-Aug-1915,403192.752,968,866.64
28-Aug-1915,429192.422,968,825.04
29-Aug-1914,944198.662,968,751.13
30-Aug-1914,693202.062,968,797.05

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
