ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 26-Aug-19 15,492 191.63 2,968,654.50 27-Aug-19 15,403 192.75 2,968,866.64 28-Aug-19 15,429 192.42 2,968,825.04 29-Aug-19 14,944 198.66 2,968,751.13 30-Aug-19 14,693 202.06 2,968,797.05

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).