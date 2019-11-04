Log in
ASML Holding N.V.    ASML   NL0010273215

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
28-Oct-1913,286240.213,191,447.33
29-Oct-1912,941241.253,121,978.72
30-Oct-1913,705237.953,261,059.52
31-Oct-1913,475236.843,191,472.90
01-Nov-1913,355238.963,191,313.47

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

