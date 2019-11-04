ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|28-Oct-19
|13,286
|240.21
|3,191,447.33
|29-Oct-19
|12,941
|241.25
|3,121,978.72
|30-Oct-19
|13,705
|237.95
|3,261,059.52
|31-Oct-19
|13,475
|236.84
|3,191,472.90
|01-Nov-19
|13,355
|238.96
|3,191,313.47
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
