ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 3-Feb-20 54,558 257.26 14,035,320.47 4-Feb-20 51,891 266.60 13,384,170.70 5-Feb-20 46,877 276.38 12,955,830.57 6-Feb-20 47,850 278.94 13,347,459.87 7-Feb-20 29,731 277.99 8,265,026.53

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).