ASML HOLDING N.V.

ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

02/10/2020

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
3-Feb-2054,558257.2614,035,320.47
4-Feb-2051,891266.6013,384,170.70
5-Feb-2046,877276.3812,955,830.57
6-Feb-2047,850278.9413,347,459.87
7-Feb-2029,731277.998,265,026.53

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

© GlobeNewswire 2020
