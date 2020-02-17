Log in
ASML successfully places Eurobond offering for 750 million

02/17/2020 | 01:00pm EST

ASML successfully places Eurobond offering for €750 million

Veldhoven, the Netherlands, February 17, 2020 – ASML Holding NV (ASML) today announces that it has successfully placed a Eurobond offering of Senior Notes for a principal amount of €750 million. The transaction is expected to settle on February 25, 2020.

ASML expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, and/or for capital structure optimization, including for share buybacks under its existing program.

The Senior Notes are due in 2030 and have an issue price of 99.029% and a coupon of 0.250%.

The Senior Notes discussed in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts
Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934
Sander Hofman +31 6 2381 0214 Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494
Brittney Wolff Zatezalo +1 408 483 3207 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771


 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
