ASOS : Government guidance on online retail

04/06/2020 | 10:28am EDT

GOV.UK GUIDANCE

CLOSING CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND VENUES

As a country, we all need to do what we can to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

That is why the government has given clear guidance on self-isolation,staying at home and away from others, and asked that schoolsonly remain open for those children who absolutely need to attend.

On 23 March the government stepped up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives. All businesses and venues outlined in the table below must now close. Takeaway and delivery services may remain open and operational in line with guidance below. Online retail is still open and encouraged and postal and delivery service will run as normal.

Employers who have people in their offices or onsite should ensure that employees are able to follow Public Health England guidelinesincluding, where possible, maintaining a 2 metre distance from others, and washing their hands with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds (or using hand sanitiser gel if soap and water is not available).

Parks will remain open but only for individuals and households to exercise once a day. Communal spaces within parks such as playgrounds and football pitches will be closed. See further government guidance on access to green spaces.

1. Businesses and venues that must remain closed

To reduce social contact, the government has ordered the following businesses and venues to close:

Business or venue

Exceptions

Food and drink

Restaurants and public houses, wine

Food delivery and takeaway can remain

bars or other food and drink

operational and can be a new activity supported

establishments including within hotels

by the new permitted development right. This

and members' clubs.

covers the provision of hot or cold food that has

been prepared for consumers for collection or

delivery to be consumed, reheated or cooked by

consumers off the premises.

Cafés and canteens

Food delivery and takeaway can remain

operational (and as above).

Cafés and canteens at hospitals, police and fire

services' places of work, care homes or schools;

prison and military canteens; services providing

food or drink to the homeless.

Where there are no practical alternatives, other

workplace canteens can remain open to provide

food for their staff and/or provide a space for

breaks. However, where possible, staff should be

encouraged to bring their own food, and

distributors should move to takeaway. Measures

should be taken to minimise the number of

people in the canteen / break space at any one

given time, for example by using a rota.

Retail

Hairdressers, barbers, beauty and nail

salons, including piercing and tattoo

parlours

All retail with notable exceptions

Supermarkets and other food shops

Medical services (such as dental

surgeries, opticians and audiology clinics,

physiotherapy clinics, chirpody and

podiatry clinics, and other professional

vocational medical services)

Pharmacies and chemists, including non-

dispensing pharmacies

Petrol stations

Bicycle shops

Hardware shops and equipment, plant

and tool hire

Veterinary surgeries and pet shops

Agricultural supplies shops

Corner shops and newsagents

Off-licenses and licensed shops selling

alcohol, including those within breweries

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Post offices

Vehicle rental services

Car garages and MOT services

Car parks

High street banks, building societies,

short-term loan providers, credit unions

and cash points

Storage and distribution facilities,

including delivery drop off points where

they are on the premises of any of the

above businesses

Public toilets

Shopping centres may stay open but only

units of the types listed above may trade

Outdoor and indoor markets

Market stalls which offer essential retail such as

grocery and food.

Auction houses

Accommodation

Hotels, hostels, B&Bs, holiday rentals,

Where people live in these as interim abodes

campsites and boarding houses for

whilst their primary residence is unavailable, or

commercial use

they live in them in permanently they may

continue to do so.

Critical workersand non-UK residents who are

unable to travel to their country of residence

during this period can continue to stay in hotels or

similar where required.

People who are unable to move into a new home

due to the current restrictions can also stay at

hotels.

Where hotels, hostels, and B&Bs are providing

rooms to support homeless and other vulnerable

people such as those who cannot safely stay in

their home, through arrangements with local

authorities and other public bodies, they may

remain open.

Those attending a funeral will be able to use

hotels when returning home would be impractical.

Hotels are allowed to host blood donation

sessions.

Caravan parks/sites for commercial

Where people live permanently in caravan parks

uses

or are staying in caravan parks as interim abodes

where their primary residence is not available,

they may continue to do so.

Non-residential institutions

Libraries

Digital library services and those where orders

are taken electronically, by telephone or by post

(for example no-contact Home Library Services)

may continue.

Community centres, youth centres

For the purpose of hosting essential voluntary or

and similar

public services, such as food banks, homeless

services, and blood donation sessions.

Public venues that host blood donation sessions

can continue to open temporarily for these

services only. A distance of two metres should be

maintained as per Public Health England

guidelines.

Places of worship

Funerals in places of worship and crematoria,

where the congregation are members of the

deceased's household or close family. In a case

where no members are attending, friends can

attend. A distance of two metres should be

maintained as per Public Health England

guidelines.

A minister of religion or worship leader may leave

their home to travel to their place of worship.

A place of worship may broadcast an act of

worship, whether over the internet or otherwise.

For the purpose of hosting essential voluntary or

public service, such as food banks, homeless

services, and blood donation sessions.

Assembly and leisure

Museums and galleries

Nightclubs

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls

Small group performances for the purposes of

live streaming could be permissible where Public

Health England guidelines are observed and no

audience members attend the venue.

Bingo halls, casinos and betting shops

Spas and massage parlours

Skating rinks

Fitness studios, gyms, swimming

Any suitable assembly or leisure premises may

pools or other indoor leisure centres

open for blood donation sessions.

Arcades, bowling alleys, soft play

centres and similar

Funfairs

Outdoor recreation

Playgrounds, sports courts and

pitches, and outdoor gyms or similar

These businesses and venues must close as they involve prolonged close social contact, which increases the chance of infection spreading.

Providers of funeral services such as funeral directors and funeral homes may remain open, subject to Public Health England guidelines as mentioned in the table above.

2. Work carried out in people's homes

Work carried out in people's homes, for example by tradespeople carrying out repairs and maintenance, can continue, provided that the tradesperson is well and has no symptoms.

Again, it will be important to ensure that Public Health England guidelines, including maintaining a two-metre distance from any household occupants, are followed to ensure everyone's safety.

No work should be carried out in any household which is isolating or where an individual is being shielded, unless it is to remedy a direct risk to the safety of the household, such as emergency plumbing or repairs, and where the tradesperson is willing to do so. In such cases, Public Health England can provide advice to tradespeople and households.

No work should be carried out by a tradesperson who has coronavirus symptoms, however mild.

For more information, see guidance published 23 March 2020.

3. Takeaway and delivery facilities should remain open and operational

This means people can continue to enter premises to access takeaway services, including delivery drivers.

Businesses are encouraged to take orders online or by telephone, and businesses should not provide seating areas, indoors and outdoors, for customers to consume food and drink on. Ordering in advance is strongly encouraged to avoid waiting in a communal area, as per Public Health England guidelines.

Planning regulation has been changed to enable restaurants, cafés and pubs which do not currently offer delivery and hot or cold food takeaway may do so. The legislation can be accessed online.

People must not consume food or drinks on site at restaurants, cafés or pubs whilst waiting for takeaway food.

Those venues offering takeaway or delivery services must not include alcoholic beverages in this list if their licence does not already permit.

4. Length of closure

We are asking the businesses and venues outlined above not to open for trade from close of trade 23 March 2020.

The first point of review for these measures will be in three weeks. This review will consider their necessity and effectiveness in light of changing circumstances.

5. Compliance

Everyone is instructed to comply with the rules issued by the government in relation to coronavirus, in order to protect both themselves and others.

As of 1pm on 26 March 2020 new Regulations extending the restrictions are now enforceable by law in Englanddue to the threat to public health. These supersede Regulations that came into force at 2pm on 21 March 2020. They are enforceable in Walesfrom 4pm on 26 March 2020, Scotlandfrom 7.15pm on 26 March 2020, and Northern Irelandfrom 11pm on 28 March.

Where an owner, proprietor or manager carrying out a business (or a person responsible for other premises) contravenes the Regulations, that person commits an offence.

In England, Environmental Health and Trading Standards officers will monitor compliance with these regulations, with police support provided if appropriate. Businesses and venues that breach them will be subject to prohibition notices, and fixed penalties. With the support of the police, prohibition notices can be used to require compliance with the Regulations including requiring that an activity ceases.

If prohibition notices are not followed, or fixed penalty notice not paid, you may also be taken to court with magistrates able to impose potentially unlimited fines.

6. Financial Support

Her Majesty's Treasury also announced on 20 March 2020a comprehensive series of measures supporting wages, cash-flow for businesses, and the welfare system.

7. Business support

In England, under the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant (RHLG) announced on Monday March 16, businesses and venues in England in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors will be eligible for cash grants of up to £25,000 per property.

Eligible businesses and venues in these sectors with a property that has a rateable value of up to £15,000 will receive a grant of £10,000. Eligible businesses and venues in these sectors with a property that has a rateable value of between £15,001 and £51,000 will receive a grant of £25,000. Businesses and venues with a rateable value of over £51,000 are not included in this scheme.

For more information please visit the government's business support page.

8. Business rates

In England, as announced on Monday 16 March, the government will provide a business rates holiday for businesses and venues in the retail, hospitality and/or leisure sector. This includes the businesses and venues in scope for closure listed above. This will apply automatically to your next business rates bill in April 2020.

9. Further information

This guidance will be updated regularly as the situation develops and to reflect frequently asked questions. For information about support for business, please go to the government's Business Support pageor visit GOV.UK.

Devolved Administrations may issue further guidance on these matters within their nations.

Disclaimer

ASOS plc published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 14:27:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
