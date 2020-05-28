ASOS : MARKETPLACE LAUNCHES 80 NEW BOUTIQUES AS SALES AND TRAFFIC GROW DURING COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

80 new independent boutiques launch on ASOS Marketplace in April as sales and traffic grow during Covid-19 lockdown

Since the ASOS Marketplace platform launched in 2010, it's supported thousands of international small brands, giving them an online space to sell vintage and independent fashion as well as access to ASOS' extensive global customer base of fashion-loving twenty- somethings. Today, the ASOS Marketplace platform is home to over 800 brands from around the world and over 130,000 products, 100,000 of which are vintage pieces sourced by their global community of expert vintage boutiques, the other 30,000 are unique pieces designed and created by the newest, and coolest, independent brands.

During the current climate, ASOS Marketplace has experienced strong sales, brand and traffic growth in April and May as customers turn to online retail for their vintage and independent fashion fix.

Since lockdown measures were introduced in the UK on 23rd March, ASOS Marketplace has seen surging demand from new boutiques looking to join the platform, especially those which would otherwise primarily sell through bricks-and-mortar stores or at markets. More than 80 new independent brands were onboarded in April, an increase of close to 100% on last year. To help support these boutiques and open up opportunities for small fashion businesses, ASOS Marketplace has also waived its small monthly rental fee for new and existing independent retailers, helping them continue to trade during lockdown.

Truman Markets, the world-famous market situated on London's vintage hotspot Brick Lane, is one of the new partners to join ASOS Marketplace, with the launch of a virtual market supporting its fashion traders. More than 20 sellers have launched on the platform, with all of their products available to purchase through the ASOS Marketplace website, here.

As well as increasing interest from bricks-and-mortar boutiques, ASOS Marketplace has experienced strong growth in year-on-year sales and customer traffic during lockdown. Customer behaviour on ASOS Marketplace has also shifted, with the surge in demand for loungewear translating to year-on-sales in April increasing dramatically for jumpers (+421%), womenswear hoodies (+119%) and sweatshirts (+166%). Customers have also been taking the opportunity to stock up on socks, particularly trend-ledtie-dyed versions, with sales up 1,418% compared to last year.

Jo Hunt, Head of ASOS Marketplace at ASOS, said: "We've always strived to use ASOS Marketplace to support and foster young, independent fashion boutiques and talent, helping them grow their businesses and at times even move over to the main ASOS site. Now more than ever, we're grateful we can use our platform to assist fashion traders and boutiques that would otherwise normally rely on foot traffic, and we're incredibly excited both to be partnering with the world-famous Truman Markets to bring their sellers onboard and for what the future holds for ASOS Marketplace.

ABOUT ASOS

ASOS is an online retailer for fashion-loving20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its market-leading app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of 85,000 products, sourced from 850 of the best global and local third-party brands and its mix of fashion-ledin-house labels. ASOS serves its 22.3 million active customers from fulfilment centres in the UK, US and Europe, delivering ASOS packages to almost every country in the world.