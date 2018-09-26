ASOS : Proposed Accelerated Bookbuild in ASOS plc

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

PROPOSED PLACING OF UP APPROXIMATELY 2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN ASOS plc(THE 'COMPANY' OR 'ASOS')

26th September 2018

Aktieselskabet af 5.5.2010 a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestseller United A/S (the 'Seller') announces its intention to sell approximately 2 million shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares'). The Placing Shares represent approximately 2.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Placing Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the 'Placing'), which will be launched immediately following this announcement. Numis Securities Limited ('Numis') is acting as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Placing.

The remainder of the Company's ordinary shares held by the Seller following the Placing will be subject to a lock-up which ends 90 days after completion of the Placing (subject to waiver by Numis and to certain customary exceptions).

The final number of Placing Shares to be placed by the Seller and the price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed will be agreed by Numis and the Seller at the close of the bookbuild process, and the result of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timings for the close of the bookbuild process are at the absolute discretion of Numis. The Placing is subject to demand, price and market conditions.

Lise Kaae, CEO of Heartland, said:

'We have been shareholders in ASOS since 2010 and have always had the long term interests of the business at heart. As part of our active management of the Heartland investment portfolio, we are looking to sell a small percentage of our holding. We are delighted to remain supporters of the business and the management team and have no intention to see our position fall below 25% in the long term. '

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Placing.

