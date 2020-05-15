ASOS : Working with our suppliers during Covid-19 – May 2020 Update

Working with our suppliers during Covid-19

May 2020 Update

As we set out in our public statementat the end of April, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global apparel industry and its supply chain like never before. We want to be open about how we are working with our suppliers during this time and the work we are doing to protect them and their businesses.

Over the past few weeks and months, we have been examining the impact of Covid-19 on customer behaviour and demand and making changes to our stock intake as a result. Together with our suppliers, we have reduced our reliance on categories that have been most affected by the pandemic such as dresses and tailoring and shifted into more relevant product categories like loungewear and activewear.

As part of this process, and as outlined in our previous statement, we delayed some orders and cancelled others while we assessed the full impact of the situation. The total value of made own- brand stock that was originally cancelled by ASOS was approximately £5-6m at cost value, or less than 1% of our full Spring/Summer 2020 intake, and no force majeure clauses were used.

Since then, we have worked closely with our own-brand suppliers to reduce the volume of cancellations each day by reinstating orders and reacting to customer demand. Having taken the time to fully work through the volumes involved, we have now committed to paying in full for all made orders that we had previously cancelled.

In line with our industry-leadingethical trade programme, some of the steps we're taking to support our suppliers during this time are:

Placing new orders . As an online retailer, we are continuing to serve customers around the world, albeit at a reduced level due to the drop in customer demand and the strict social distancing measures that we have put in place in our fulfilment centres (more information on this here ). As a result, we have been able to place new orders with our suppliers for in-demand product such as leisurewear, ensuring they can continue to do business and provide employment during this time.

. As an online retailer, we are continuing to serve customers around the world, albeit at a reduced level due to the drop in customer demand and the strict social distancing measures that we have put in place in our fulfilment centres (more information on this ). As a result, we have been able to place new orders with our suppliers for in-demand product such as leisurewear, ensuring they can continue to do business and provide employment during this time. Addressing unmade stock. We're collaborating closely with our suppliers to work through any issues arising from cancellations of unmade stock, particularly where suppliers have already purchased fabric. In these cases, we are working to use that fabric in future orders.

We're collaborating closely with our suppliers to work through any issues arising from cancellations of unmade stock, particularly where suppliers have already purchased fabric. In these cases, we are working to use that fabric in future orders. Working with our suppliers on an individual and personal basis. Our suppliers are unique businesses, and therefore we must engage with them individually, rather than adopt a blanket approach. Our teams have spoken to each of our suppliers personally throughout this process to find mutually-agreeable solutions, and the response from our suppliers to this has been positive.

Ensuring prompt payment on previously agreed payment terms and expediting payment where necessary. We are continuing to pay in full for all orders.

Having taken the necessary time to assess our situation in detail, we believe we are now in a position to endorse the UN International Labour Organisation (ILO) proposal, 'Covid-19: Action in the global garment industry'. We previously felt it would be inappropriate to do so while we could not commit in full to each of its requirements and are keen to ensure that all brands who back the ILO proposal follow through on their promises.