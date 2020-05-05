Log in
ASOS : scales up use of augmented reality in partnership with Zeekit

05/05/2020 | 05:44am EDT

ASOS scales up use of Augmented Reality in partnership with Zeekit Retailer turns to technology to support Covid-19social distancing

LONDON, 5th May 2020 ASOS, one of the world's leading online fashion retailers, today announces it is accelerating its use of augmented reality (AR) technology to simulate real-life model photography in response to the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Using technology developed by Israeli AR and AI firm Zeekit and trialled at the start of the year in 'See My Fit', ASOS will be offering customers a simulated view of up to 500 products each week on six real-life models. By digitally mapping each product onto the model in a realistic way, taking account of the size, cut and fit of each garment, the technology ensures product presentation remains as realistic and engaging as possible while supporting social distancing by removing the need for models to enter the ASOS Studios.

The introduction of the new tech follows a range of ASOS initiatives designed to protect model and staff wellbeing, including asking models and ASOS Insiders to shoot products from home, and using more 'flat shot' images where items are photographed on a hanger rather than on a model.

Tim Carey, Senior Content Manager at ASOS Studios, said: "We're fortunate enough to have been experimenting with Zeekit's AR technology for a while, which has meant that we could scale this tech up at short notice. It's a great tool for us to have at our disposal, helping us drop new items on site each week and provide customers with realistic product images in a studio setting, while protecting the wellbeing of our models and staff."

Yael Vizel, CEO at Zeekit, said: "At Zeekit, we're excited to combine our passion and expertise for high-quality digital dress up with the care for social distancing and public health. Digital dress up brings to life the powerful capabilities of generating beautiful fashion content with a click of a button, on any real-life model or customer - without leaving home."

ASOS has implemented a range of social distancing measures in its offices and fulfilment centres around the world. More information on these can be found on asosplc.com.

-ends-

Notes to editors

About ASOS

ASOS is an online retailer for fashion-loving20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its market-leading app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of 85,000 products, sourced from 850 of the best global and local third-party brands and its mix of fashion-ledin-house labels. ASOS serves its 22.3 million active customers from

fulfilment centres in the UK, US and Europe, delivering ASOS packages to almost every country in the world.

About Zeekit

Zeekit (www.zeekit.me) is a technology company based in Tel Aviv and New York, which develops cutting edge experiences for omni-channel fashion companies, focused on size, fit, virtual dress up and personalization. Zeekit's patented virtual try- on technologies bring to life the ability to see yourself virtually dressed up with entire fashion and accessories catalogs, mix & match, get size recommendation, personal styling advice using the customer's picture grow an interactive style community. Zeekit's technology powers the world's leading fashion retailers, providing them with cutting edge on-going innovation which is based on advanced AI and AR patented capabilities.

Disclaimer

ASOS plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 09:43:05 UTC
