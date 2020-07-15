Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ASOS Plc    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/15 03:13:31 am
3503.4 GBX   +3.87%
03:02aASOS : sees sales rise 10% in lockdown period
RE
02:06aASOS : Trading Statement for the four months ended 30 June 2020
PU
07/08Workers rights allegations fail to deter Boohoo's sell-side backers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASOS : sees sales rise 10% in lockdown period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London

Online fashion retailer ASOS forecast annual profit towards the top end of expectations as it reported a 10% rise in sales for the four months to June 30, benefiting from trading through the Covid-19 lockdown while store-based rivals shuttered shops.

The British group, which is focused on the 20-something demographic, said on Wednesday its sales were 1.01 billion pounds ($1.27 billion), up from 919.8 million pounds in the same period last year.

While UK sales fell 1%, international sales were up 17%.

ASOS said it saw a steady improvement through the period, reflecting increasing warehouse capacity and an underlying improvement in demand.

Its active customer base increased 16% to 23 million and the number of items sold rose 15%. However, gross margin fell 70 basis points, reflecting the lockdown product mix.

Against the backdrop of social distancing, ongoing restrictions of events and an uncertain economic outlook, ASOS said it remained cautious on the short to medium term outlook on demand.

But despite that and material incremental Covid-19 costs it still forecast 2019-20 pretax profit towards the top end of market expectations.

ASOS also said it would repay previously claimed job retention furlough support from the UK government.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden and Sarah Young)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASOS PLC
03:02aASOS : sees sales rise 10% in lockdown period
RE
02:06aASOS : Trading Statement for the four months ended 30 June 2020
PU
07/08Workers rights allegations fail to deter Boohoo's sell-side backers
RE
07/07Next, Zalando and Amazon drop Boohoo over worker rights allegations
RE
07/07ASOS : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
06/25ASOS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/24AIM underdogs beat FTSE blue chips in Brexit twist
RE
06/22ASOS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/18ASOS : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/18Online fashion stocks in vogue as coronavirus speeds ecommerce
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 050 M 3 842 M 3 842 M
Net income 2020 16,2 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2020 24,4 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 184x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 356 M 4 206 M 4 227 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart ASOS PLC
Duration : Period :
ASOS Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 3 381,04 GBX
Last Close Price 3 373,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Timothy Beighton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Mark Holland Chief Operating Officer
Mathew James Dunn Chief Financial Officer & Director
Clifford Cohen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASOS PLC0.00%4 206
AMAZON.COM, INC.66.90%1 538 225
JD.COM, INC.76.36%96 348
WAYFAIR INC.143.68%20 839
ETSY, INC.134.18%12 312
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL84.04%11 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group