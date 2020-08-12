Log in
ASOS Plc    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/12 03:06:10 am
4536.9275 GBX   +7.51%
02:51aASOS upgrades sales and profit outlook on strong demand
RE
02:23aASOS : Pre Close Trading Update for the 12 months to 31 August 2020
PU
08/11ZALANDO : sees strong demand for logistics, fewer returns
RE
ASOS upgrades sales and profit outlook on strong demand

08/12/2020 | 02:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London

British online fashion retailer ASOS on Wednesday forecast full year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations, saying it was benefiting from stronger than anticipated underlying demand.

It said revenue growth for its 2019-20 year was now expected to be between 17% and 19% with pretax profit in the region of 130 million pounds to 150 million pounds ($170-$196 million).

ASOS made a pretax profit of 33.1 million in 2018-19.

Several British clothing retailers, including Next and Superdry, have recently reported better than expected trading as Britain emerged from coronavirus lockdown.

ASOS, whose fast fashions are particularly popular with shoppers in their twenties, said it had also benefitted from less clothing products being returned.

That reflected robust demand for "lockdown" categories, such as activewear, and a prolonged shift in customer behaviour towards more deliberate purchasing.

"Looking forward, the consumer and economic outlook remains uncertain and it is unclear how long the current favourable shopping behaviour will persist," ASOS said.

Shares in ASOS, up 25% so far this year, closed Tuesday at 4,220 pence, valuing the business at 4.2 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

EPS Revisions
