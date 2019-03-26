Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ASOS plc    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moss Bros posts first annual loss since 2011, scraps final dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:26am EDT

(Reuters) - Moss Bros Group on Tuesday reported its first annual adjusted loss before tax since 2011 and abandoned its final dividend payout as the British suit retailer grappled with weak demand and the costs of Britain's planned exit from the European Union.

The company has struggled through the year due to early season stock shortages in spring 2018 as well as lower footfalls and was forced to deeply discount its products in the second half of the year to attract customers.

Britain's retail sector, which has been under mounting strain for years, saw a string of store groups go out of business or announce shop closures in 2018.

Last week, fashion retailer Ted Baker posted its first drop in annual profit since 2008, highlighting tough conditions on Britain's high streets, while online retailer ASOS reported a dip in its second-quarter sales as growth slowed.

"In common with many UK retailers, we continue to anticipate an extremely challenging retail landscape, particularly within our physical stores, as a result of reduced footfall and rising costs," Chief Executive Officer Brian Brick said in a statement.

Moss Bros on Tuesday also scrapped its final dividend payment and cut its total dividend for the year to 1.5 pence per share from 4 pence a year earlier.

However, the company said its total sales in the first eight weeks of the new financial year rose 3.6 percent and retail like-for-like sales, which includes e-commerce, gained 3.9 percent.

The company has been investing in its e-commerce business, as consumers continue to shop online for cheaper goods.

Moss Bros, which dates back to 1851, reported an adjusted loss before tax of 0.4 million pounds compared to a profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds last year.

Like-for-like sales fell 4.3 percent to 140.2 million pounds.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 0.65% 3079.79 Delayed Quote.34.39%
MOSS BROS GROUP PLC -5.75% 22.572 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
TED BAKER PLC -1.17% 1578 Delayed Quote.3.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASOS PLC
04:26aMoss Bros posts first annual loss since 2011, scraps final dividend
RE
03/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Revlon, Tesla, Norsk Hydro, Apple
03/19ASOS : Online fashion retailer ASOS hits U.S. warehouse snag
RE
03/19ASOS : Trading Statement
PU
03/14ASOS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
02/11Fashion startup Zilingo raises $226 million from Singapore's Temasek, others
RE
01/31H&M blames online investment for latest profit decline
RE
01/18Factbox - How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
01/15ASOS : Boohoo bucks Britain's gloomy Christmas with strong sales
RE
01/14Retailer New Look's debt plan hits shares in parent Brait
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 784 M
EBIT 2019 55,5 M
Net income 2019 45,0 M
Debt 2019 46,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 57,75
P/E ratio 2020 37,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 2 566 M
Chart ASOS PLC
Duration : Period :
ASOS plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 35,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Timothy Beighton CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Mark Holland Chief Operating Officer
Clifford Cohen Chief Information Officer
Nicholas John Robertson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASOS PLC34.39%3 387
AMAZON.COM18.13%866 860
WAYFAIR INC79.34%14 440
ETSY INC42.65%7 894
QURATE RETAIL INC-14.75%7 400
ZOZO INC5.52%5 754
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.