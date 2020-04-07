Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ASOS Plc    ASC   GB0030927254

ASOS PLC

(ASC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/07 11:39:21 am
1559.5 GBp   +33.98%
01:43pASOS : Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2020 (Statement)
PU
01:38pOnline retailer ASOS's sales hit by coronavirus, raises funds to weather storm
RE
01:13pASOS : names Chief Strategy Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Online retailer ASOS's sales hit by coronavirus, raises funds to weather storm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London

Online fashion retailer ASOS said demand had been hit by lockdown measures introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with sales falling 20-25% in the last three weeks.

The British company said it would strengthen its finances to help weather the disruption, including a placing of new shares representing up to 18.8% of its existing equity, and extending its revolving credit facility by 60-80 million pounds ($74-$99 million).

It announced the measures alongside results for the six months to Feb. 29, which saw revenue rise 21% to 1.597 billion pounds and pretax profit increase to 30.1 million pounds from 4.0 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASOS PLC
01:43pASOS : Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2020 (Statement)
PU
01:38pOnline retailer ASOS's sales hit by coronavirus, raises funds to weather stor..
RE
01:13pASOS : names Chief Strategy Officer
PU
12:04pASOS : Retailer ASOS plans equity increase, more debt, to weather coronavirus cr..
RE
04/06ASOS : Government guidance on online retail
PU
04/02ASOS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
03/27Britain's Next shuts online operation to protect workers
RE
03/25ASOS : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/23ASOS : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/05ASOS : recruits Jo Butler as Chief People Officer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 041 M
EBIT 2020 35,0 M
Net income 2020 22,7 M
Debt 2020 132 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 887 M
Chart ASOS PLC
Duration : Period :
ASOS Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 2 841,19  GBp
Last Close Price 1 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 325%
Spread / Average Target 168%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Timothy Beighton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Mark Holland Chief Operating Officer
Mathew James Dunn Chief Financial Officer & Director
Clifford Cohen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASOS PLC-65.49%1 245
AMAZON.COM, INC.8.10%970 680
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.59%6 621
WAYFAIR INC.-20.88%5 030
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL2.24%4 851
ETSY, INC.4.88%4 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group