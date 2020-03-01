Log in
07:01pVERISILICON : Hantro Video and ZSP IP are Adopted by ASPEED Cupola360 Image Processor SoC
VeriSilicon : Hantro Video and ZSP IP are Adopted by ASPEED Cupola360 Image Processor SoC

03/01/2020 | 07:01pm EST

VeriSilicon Hantro VC8000E H.265 & H.264 dual-format video encoder and ZSPNano DSP IP were selected by Cupola360 SoC with first silicon success to production

VeriSilicon today announced that the highly innovative fabless IC-design company, ASPEED Technology Inc. (TW:5274) had selected VeriSilicon Hantro VC8000E video encoder and ZSPNano DSP for use in their Cupola360 system-on-chip (SoC). The Cupola360 is a multi-image stitching SoC which applies to different applications including video conferencing, automotive (dash cam), video surveillance, and 360-degree consumer cameras.

VC8000E supports H.265 and H.264 encoding standard with low-power, high-performance, real-time specs, all critical requirements for consumer camera devices. In addition, ZSPNano DSP provides very high-power efficiency and complete programmability with mature SDK for ASPEED to extend customer audio and voice software applications smoothly.

“By incorporating VeriSilicon key IP capabilities, our Cupola360 multi-image stitching SoC can support high-quality H.265/H.264 image encoding, and successfully apply Cupola360 into different applications with high image quality such as consumer cameras, surveillance cameras, and video conferencing. We expect the Cupola360 series to gain more traction and attention worldwide,” said Chris Lin, President and CEO of ASPEED Technology.

“We see great momentum in applying high-resolution video encoding and low power audio/voice DSP to a wide range of consumer, industrial, and automotive devices in multiple market segments. With our production-proven IP and widely deployed SDK, our customers can get to market with leading products rapidly,” said Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President and GM of Intellectual Property Division at VeriSilicon. “Close collaboration with industry leaders like ASPEED will further drive our audio, video and voice technology to new heights and to expand our eco-system.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for IDM, Fabless, system vendors (OEM/ODM) and large Internet companies, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, In-Vehicle Infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, data center, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has five types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU, DSP IP and ISP IP, and more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has over 900 employees with 5 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 10 sales and customer service offices worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.verisilicon.com.


