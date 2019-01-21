Log in
ASPEN AEROGELS INC
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 21, 2019

01/21/2019

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. EST. The Company also expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year on Thursday, February 21, 2019, following the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 833-287-0799 (domestic) or +1 647-689-4458 (international) and referencing conference ID "4066039" a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. EST on February 21, 2019. The conference call will also be available live as a listen-only webcast at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures innovative, high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets where thermal energy efficiency is at a premium and Aspen's products offer unique value. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen Aerogels manufactures its Cryogel®, Pyrogel® and Spaceloft® products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-february-21-2019-300781562.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
