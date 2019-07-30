Log in
Aspen Aerogels : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen Aerogels") today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference to be held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presenting for management will be Donald R. Young, President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels, and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer of Aspen Aerogels.  A live audio webcast and a replay of the company's presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to shape their own strategies around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency including options for a safe, non-combustible fire rating. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen Aerogels manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-to-present-at-the-canaccord-genuity-growth-conference-300893441.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
