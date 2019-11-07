Aspen University Announces Initial Accreditation Approval of its Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education’s (CCNE) Board of Commissioners acted at its October meeting to grant initial accreditation to Aspen University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree program for the maximum period of five years, extending through 2024. According to standard CCNE procedures, Aspen was required to operate the program for at least a year and to graduate its first cohort prior to granting this initial accreditation.



The Commission additionally granted reaccreditation for Aspen’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program for the maximum period of 10 years, extending through 2029. The BSN program was initially accredited in 2014; this current reaccreditation covers both Aspen’s RN to BSN and BSN pre-licensure program tracks.

The CCNE’s maximum initial accreditation period for a new program is five years, whereas the maximum timeframe for a program reaccreditation is 10 years. Both the DNP initial accreditation and the BSN reaccreditation became effective April 3, 2019, the first day of the program’s spring 2019 CCNE on-site evaluation.

The CCNE is officially recognized by the Department of Education as an autonomous national accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public’s health by ensuring the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. CCNE serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices and supports the continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional nursing education programs.

“CCNE’s five-year initial accreditation of Aspen’s DNP program and 10-year reaccreditation of its BSN program is an affirmation of both programs’ high academic standards and emphasis on the professional preparation of pre- and post-licensure nurses. We commend our gifted faculty and program leadership for their professionalism, dedication, and desire to prepare highly educated nurses who will serve in varied healthcare roles across the United States. We are incredibly proud of the achievements of Aspen’s School of Nursing,” said Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Cheri St. Arnauld.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

IR Contact: