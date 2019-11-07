Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspen Group, Inc.    ASPU

ASPEN GROUP, INC.

(ASPU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aspen University Announces Initial Accreditation Approval of its Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education’s (CCNE) Board of Commissioners acted at its October meeting to grant initial accreditation to Aspen University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree program for the maximum period of five years, extending through 2024. According to standard CCNE procedures, Aspen was required to operate the program for at least a year and to graduate its first cohort prior to granting this initial accreditation.

The Commission additionally granted reaccreditation for Aspen’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program for the maximum period of 10 years, extending through 2029. The BSN program was initially accredited in 2014; this current reaccreditation covers both Aspen’s RN to BSN and BSN pre-licensure program tracks.

The CCNE’s maximum initial accreditation period for a new program is five years, whereas the maximum timeframe for a program reaccreditation is 10 years. Both the DNP initial accreditation and the BSN reaccreditation became effective April 3, 2019, the first day of the program’s spring 2019 CCNE on-site evaluation.

The CCNE is officially recognized by the Department of Education as an autonomous national accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public’s health by ensuring the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. CCNE serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices and supports the continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional nursing education programs.

“CCNE’s five-year initial accreditation of Aspen’s DNP program and 10-year reaccreditation of its BSN program is an affirmation of both programs’ high academic standards and emphasis on the professional preparation of pre- and post-licensure nurses.  We commend our gifted faculty and program leadership for their professionalism, dedication, and desire to prepare highly educated nurses who will serve in varied healthcare roles across the United States. We are incredibly proud of the achievements of Aspen’s School of Nursing,” said Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Cheri St. Arnauld.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers
Managing Director
Hayden IR
385-831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASPEN GROUP, INC.
08:01aAspen University Announces Initial Accreditation Approval of its Doctor of Nu..
GL
11/06ASPEN : Announces the Promotion of Anne McNamara, Ph.D., RN to Chief Nursing Off..
PU
11/06Aspen Group, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Anne McNamara, Ph.D., RN to Chi..
GL
10/30ASPEN : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
09/09ASPEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
09/09ASPEN GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/09Aspen Group Reports Record Revenue of $10.4 Million in the First Quarter Fisc..
GL
09/09ASPEN : University Announces Plans for Two New Pre-Licensure BSN Campuses
AQ
09/05Aspen Group, Inc. Celebrates 10,000 Student Milestone
GL
09/03Aspen Group, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45,9 M
EBIT 2020 -4,38 M
Net income 2020 -5,82 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -50,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,10x
Capitalization 124 M
Chart ASPEN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,60  $
Last Close Price 6,51  $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Mathews Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Wendolowski Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Lowndes Sevely Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
C. James Jensen Independent Director
Sanford R. Rich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN GROUP, INC.18.80%124
TAL EDUCATION GROUP63.72%25 847
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-4.43%4 399
KROTON EDUCACIONAL17.02%3 946
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.6.36%3 885
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group