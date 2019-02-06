Aspen Insurance : Declares Dividends on Preference Shares

The Board of Directors of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) (NYSE:AHL) has declared a dividend on its 5.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (the “5.95% Preference Shares”) of $0.3719 per 5.95% Preference Share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019 to the holders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019.

In addition, Aspen’s Board of Directors declared a dividend on its 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (the “5.625% Preference Shares”) of $0.3516 per 5.625% Preference Share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019 to the holders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Aspen reported $12.9 billion in total assets, $6.7 billion in gross reserves, $2.9 billion in total shareholders’ equity and $3.4 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen’s operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of “A” by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, an “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best Company Inc. and an “A2” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

