Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited    AHL   BMG053841059

ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED (AHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aspen Insurance : Declares Dividends on Preference Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 11:01am EST

The Board of Directors of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) (NYSE:AHL) has declared a dividend on its 5.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (the “5.95% Preference Shares”) of $0.3719 per 5.95% Preference Share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019 to the holders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019.

In addition, Aspen’s Board of Directors declared a dividend on its 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (the “5.625% Preference Shares”) of $0.3516 per 5.625% Preference Share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019 to the holders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Aspen reported $12.9 billion in total assets, $6.7 billion in gross reserves, $2.9 billion in total shareholders’ equity and $3.4 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen’s operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of “A” by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, an “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best Company Inc. and an “A2” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain written “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. In particular, statements using the words such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “will,” “estimate,” “may,” “likely,” “continue,” “assume,” “objective,” “aim,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “predict,” “potential,” “on track” or their negatives or variations and similar terminology and words of similar import generally involve future or forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, estimates and data concerning future results and events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Aspen’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. For a description of uncertainties and other factors that could impact the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the “Risk Factors” section in Aspen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Aspen that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aspen undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS L
11:01aASPEN INSURANCE : Declares Dividends on Preference Shares
BU
01/24ASPEN INSURANCE : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 6, 2019
BU
2018ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
2018ASPEN INSURANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2018ASPEN INSURANCE : Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
AQ
2018ASPEN INSURANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
2018ASPEN INSURANCE : Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
BU
2018ASPEN INSURANCE : Declares Dividends on Preference Shares
BU
2018ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigati..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 052 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 95,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 26,64
P/E ratio 2019 13,03
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 2 497 M
Chart ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glyn Parry Jones Chairman
David Schick Group Chief Operating Officer
Scott Kirk Group CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Heidi Elisabeth Hutter Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Albert J. Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.38%2 497
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG4.07%33 782
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG8.16%17 489
EVEREST RE GROUP1.24%8 961
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA3.94%7 385
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.4.32%5 698
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.